TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Medincell IPO to Raise Up to EUR32.5 Million

10/04/2018 | 08:23am CEST

By Cristina Roca

Medincell (MEDCL.FR) said late Wednesday that it expected to raise 30 million euros ($34.6 million) after the success of its initial public offering, noting that the sum could increase to EUR32.5 million if the over-allotment option is fully exercised.

The IPO will bring Medincell's market capitalization to about EUR144.1 million, said Medincell.

The French pharmaceutical company, which develops long-acting injectable treatments, said it would mostly use the capital raised to boost the development of its product portfolio. The company also said it would invest in developing its technology platform.

Medincell said the IPO price was set at EUR7.25 per share, which sits at the lower end of the EUR7.25-EUR9.25 indicative price range it gave last month.

The company said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries acquired 20% of the shares on offer--amounting to a 4.2% stake in Medincell--by offsetting debt.

Medincell said it will start trading on the Euronext Paris exchange on Oct. 8.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

