Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : and Amgen Resolve Ongoing Dispute Over 's Generic Cinacalet HCl Product

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it has resolved its ongoing dispute with Amgen over Teva’s generic cinacalcet HCl product. Teva and Amgen have been involved in patent infringement litigation, and Teva recently received approval for, and launched its generic product in the US.

By virtue of the settlement, the litigation between the parties will be ended and Teva has agreed to stop selling its generic product until its license date in mid-year 2021, or earlier under certain circumstances. Teva will pay Amgen an undisclosed amount as part of the settlement. That amount and other terms of the settlement remain confidential.

Cinacalcet is a calcium-sensing receptor agonist indicated for secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. It is also used for the treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients with parathyroid carcinoma and severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.

About Cinacalcet Hydrochloride Tablets

Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. Important Limitations of Use: cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets are NOT indicated for use in patients with CKD who are not on dialysis because of an increased risk of hypocalcemia.

Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma.

Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications: Cinacalcet treatment initiation is contraindicated if serum calcium is less than the lower limit of the normal range.

Hypocalcemia: Cinacalcet lowers serum calcium and can lead to hypocalcemia. Significant lowering of serum calcium can cause paresthesias, myalgias, muscle spasms, tetany, seizures, QT interval prolongation and ventricular arrhythmia. Life threatening events and fatal outcomes associated with hypocalcemia have been reported in patients treated with cinacalcet, including in pediatric patients. The safety and effectiveness of cinacalcet have not been established in pediatric patients.

Decreases in serum calcium can prolong the QT interval, potentially resulting in ventricular arrhythmia. Cases of QT prolongation and ventricular arrhythmia have been reported in patients treated with cinacalcet. Patients with conditions that predispose to QT interval prolongation and ventricular arrhythmia may be at increased risk for QT interval prolongation and ventricular arrhythmias if they develop hypocalcemia due to cinacalcet. Closely monitor corrected serum calcium and QT interval in patients, at risk, receiving cinacalcet.

In clinical studies, seizures were observed in cinacalcet-treated patients. While the basis for the reported seizure rate is not clear, the threshold for seizures is lowered by significant reductions in serum calcium levels. Monitor serum calcium levels in patients with seizure disorders receiving cinacalcet.

Concurrent administration of cinacalcet with calcium-lowering drugs including other calcium-sensing receptor agonists could result in severe hypocalcemia. Closely monitor serum calcium in patients receiving cinacalcet and concomitant therapies known to lower serum calcium levels.

Patients with secondary HPT with CKD on dialysis: Serum calcium and serum phosphorus should be measured within 1 week and intact parathyroid hormone (iPTH) should be measured 1 to 4 weeks after initiation or dose adjustment of cinacalcet. Once the maintenance dose has been established, serum calcium should be measured approximately monthly.

Patients with primary HPT or parathyroid carcinoma: Serum calcium should be measured within 1 week after initiation or dose adjustment of cinacalcet. Once maintenance dose levels have been established, serum calcium should be measured every 2 months.

Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Cases of gastrointestinal bleeding, mostly upper gastrointestinal bleeding, have occurred in patients using calcimimetics, including cinacalcet, from postmarketing and clinical trial sources. The exact cause of GI bleeding in these patients is unknown.

Patients with risk factors for upper GI bleeding (such as known gastritis, esophagitis, ulcers or severe vomiting) may be at increased risk for GI bleeding when receiving cinacalcet treatment. Monitor patients for worsening of common GI adverse reactions of nausea and vomiting associated with cinacalcet and for signs and symptoms of GI bleeding and ulcerations during cinacalcet therapy. Promptly evaluate and treat any suspected GI bleeding.

Hypotension, Worsening Heart Failure and/or Arrhythmias: In postmarketing safety surveillance, isolated, idiosyncratic cases of hypotension, worsening heart failure, and/or arrhythmia have been reported in patients with impaired cardiac function, in which a causal relationship to cinacalcet could not be completely excluded and which may be mediated by reductions in serum calcium levels.

Adynamic Bone Disease: Adynamic bone disease may develop if iPTH levels are suppressed below 100 pg/mL.

Drug Interactions with Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Cinacalcet is partially metabolized by CYP3A4. Dose adjustment of cinacalcet may be required if a patient initiates or discontinues therapy with a strong CYP3A4 inhibitor (e.g., ketoconazole, itraconazole). The iPTH and serum calcium concentrations should be closely monitored in these patients.

Drug Interactions with CYP2D6 Substrates: Cinacalcet is a strong inhibitor of CYP2D6. Dose adjustments may be required for concomitant medications that are predominantly metabolized by CYP2D6 (e.g., desipramine, metoprolol, and carvedilol) and particularly those with a narrow therapeutic index (e.g., flecainide and most tricyclic antidepressants).

Common Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (i.e., incidence ≥25%) associated with cinacalcet were nausea and vomiting.

Please see accompanying Full Prescribing Information.

For more information, please see accompanying Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning. A copy may be requested from Teva US Medical Information at 888-4-TEVA-USA (888-838-2872) or druginfo@tevapharm.com, or Teva’s Public Relations or Investor Relations contacts.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global leader in generic medicines, with innovative treatments in select areas, including CNS, pain and respiratory. We deliver high-quality generic products and medicines in nearly every therapeutic area to address unmet patient needs. We have an established presence in generics, specialty, OTC and API, building on more than a century-old legacy, with a fully integrated R&D function, strong operational base and global infrastructure and scale. We strive to act in a socially and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Israel, with production and research facilities around the globe, we employ 45,000 professionals, committed to improving the lives of millions of patients. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Teva's generic version of Sensipar®1, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to:

The uncertainty of the commercial success of our generic version of cinacalcet HCl.

our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including: that we are substantially dependent on our generic products; competition for our specialty products, especially COPAXONE®, our leading medicine, which faces competition from existing and potential additional generic versions and orally-administered alternatives; competition from companies with greater resources and capabilities; efforts of pharmaceutical companies to limit the use of generics including through legislation and regulations; consolidation of our customer base and commercial alliances among our customers; the increase in the number of competitors targeting generic opportunities and seeking U.S. market exclusivity for generic versions of significant products; price erosion relating to our products, both from competing products and increased regulation; delays in launches of new products and our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline; our ability to take advantage of high-value opportunities; the difficulty and expense of obtaining licenses to proprietary technologies; and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights;

our substantially increased indebtedness and significantly decreased cash on hand, which may limit our ability to incur additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new investments, and may result in a further downgrade of our credit ratings; and our inability to raise debt or borrow funds in amounts or on terms that are favorable to us;

our business and operations in general, including: failure to effectively execute the restructuring plan announced in December 2017; uncertainties related to, and failure to achieve, the potential benefits and success of our new senior management team and organizational structure; harm to our pipeline of future products due to the ongoing review of our R&D programs; our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; potential additional adverse consequences following our resolution with the U.S. government of our FCPA investigation; compliance with sanctions and other trade control laws; manufacturing or quality control problems, which may damage our reputation for quality production and require costly remediation; interruptions in our supply chain; disruptions of our or third party information technology systems or breaches of our data security; the failure to recruit or retain key personnel; variations in intellectual property laws that may adversely affect our ability to manufacture our products; challenges associated with conducting business globally, including adverse effects of political or economic instability, major hostilities or terrorism; significant sales to a limited number of customers in our U.S. market; our ability to successfully bid for suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities, or to consummate and integrate acquisitions; and our prospects and opportunities for growth if we sell assets;

compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including: costs and delays resulting from the extensive governmental regulation to which we are subject; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage; governmental investigations into sales and marketing practices; potential liability for patent infringement; product liability claims; increased government scrutiny of our patent settlement agreements; failure to comply with complex Medicare and Medicaid reporting and payment obligations; and environmental risks;

other financial and economic risks, including: our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; potential impairments of our intangible assets; potential significant increases in tax liabilities; and the effect on our overall effective tax rate of the termination or expiration of governmental programs or tax benefits, or of a change in our business;

and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors,” and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov and www.tevapharm.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

1 Sensipar®is a registered trademark of Amgen, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005667/en/