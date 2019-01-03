Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : and Amgen Resolve Ongoing Dispute Over 's Generic Cinacalet HCl Product

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced
today that it has resolved its ongoing dispute with Amgen over Teva’s
generic cinacalcet HCl product. Teva and Amgen have been involved in
patent infringement litigation, and Teva recently received approval for,
and launched its generic product in the US.
By virtue of the settlement, the litigation between the parties will be
ended and Teva has agreed to stop selling its generic product until its
license date in mid-year 2021, or earlier under certain circumstances.
Teva will pay Amgen an undisclosed amount as part of the settlement.
That amount and other terms of the settlement remain confidential.
Cinacalcet is a calcium-sensing receptor agonist indicated for secondary
hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease
on dialysis. It is also used for the treatment of hypercalcemia in adult
patients with parathyroid carcinoma and severe hypercalcemia in adult
patients with primary HPT who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy.
About Cinacalcet Hydrochloride Tablets
Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of
secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in adult patients with chronic
kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. Important Limitations of Use:
cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets are NOT indicated for use in patients
with CKD who are not on dialysis because of an increased risk of
hypocalcemia.
Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of
hypercalcemia in adult patients with Parathyroid Carcinoma.
Cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the treatment of
severe hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary HPT who are unable
to undergo parathyroidectomy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Contraindications: Cinacalcet treatment initiation is
contraindicated if serum calcium is less than the lower limit of the
normal range.
Hypocalcemia: Cinacalcet lowers serum calcium and can lead to
hypocalcemia. Significant lowering of serum calcium can cause
paresthesias, myalgias, muscle spasms, tetany, seizures, QT interval
prolongation and ventricular arrhythmia. Life threatening events and
fatal outcomes associated with hypocalcemia have been reported in
patients treated with cinacalcet, including in pediatric patients. The
safety and effectiveness of cinacalcet have not been established in
pediatric patients.
Decreases in serum calcium can prolong the QT interval, potentially
resulting in ventricular arrhythmia. Cases of QT prolongation and
ventricular arrhythmia have been reported in patients treated with
cinacalcet. Patients with conditions that predispose to QT interval
prolongation and ventricular arrhythmia may be at increased risk for QT
interval prolongation and ventricular arrhythmias if they develop
hypocalcemia due to cinacalcet. Closely monitor corrected serum calcium
and QT interval in patients, at risk, receiving cinacalcet.
In clinical studies, seizures were observed in cinacalcet-treated
patients. While the basis for the reported seizure rate is not clear,
the threshold for seizures is lowered by significant reductions in serum
calcium levels. Monitor serum calcium levels in patients with seizure
disorders receiving cinacalcet.
Concurrent administration of cinacalcet with calcium-lowering drugs
including other calcium-sensing receptor agonists could result in severe
hypocalcemia. Closely monitor serum calcium in patients receiving
cinacalcet and concomitant therapies known to lower serum calcium levels.
Patients with secondary HPT with CKD on dialysis:
Serum calcium and serum phosphorus should be measured within 1 week and
intact parathyroid hormone (iPTH) should be measured 1 to 4 weeks after
initiation or dose adjustment of cinacalcet. Once the maintenance dose
has been established, serum calcium should be measured approximately
monthly.
Patients with primary HPT or parathyroid
carcinoma: Serum calcium should be measured within 1 week
after initiation or dose adjustment of cinacalcet. Once maintenance dose
levels have been established, serum calcium should be measured every 2
months.
Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Cases of gastrointestinal
bleeding, mostly upper gastrointestinal bleeding, have occurred in
patients using calcimimetics, including cinacalcet, from postmarketing
and clinical trial sources. The exact cause of GI bleeding in these
patients is unknown.
Patients with risk factors for upper GI bleeding (such as known
gastritis, esophagitis, ulcers or severe vomiting) may be at increased
risk for GI bleeding when receiving cinacalcet treatment. Monitor
patients for worsening of common GI adverse reactions of nausea and
vomiting associated with cinacalcet and for signs and symptoms of GI
bleeding and ulcerations during cinacalcet therapy. Promptly evaluate
and treat any suspected GI bleeding.
Hypotension, Worsening Heart Failure and/or Arrhythmias: In
postmarketing safety surveillance, isolated, idiosyncratic cases of
hypotension, worsening heart failure, and/or arrhythmia have been
reported in patients with impaired cardiac function, in which a causal
relationship to cinacalcet could not be completely excluded and which
may be mediated by reductions in serum calcium levels.
Adynamic Bone Disease: Adynamic bone disease may develop if iPTH
levels are suppressed below 100 pg/mL.
Drug Interactions with Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Cinacalcet is
partially metabolized by CYP3A4. Dose adjustment of cinacalcet may be
required if a patient initiates or discontinues therapy with a strong
CYP3A4 inhibitor (e.g., ketoconazole, itraconazole). The iPTH and serum
calcium concentrations should be closely monitored in these patients.
Drug Interactions with CYP2D6 Substrates: Cinacalcet is a strong
inhibitor of CYP2D6. Dose adjustments may be required for concomitant
medications that are predominantly metabolized by CYP2D6 (e.g.,
desipramine, metoprolol, and carvedilol) and particularly those with a
narrow therapeutic index (e.g., flecainide and most tricyclic
antidepressants).
Common Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions
(i.e., incidence ≥25%) associated with cinacalcet were nausea and
vomiting.
Please see accompanying Full
Prescribing Information.
For more information, please see accompanying Full
Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning. A copy may be
requested from Teva US Medical Information at 888-4-TEVA-USA
(888-838-2872) or druginfo@tevapharm.com,
or Teva’s Public Relations or Investor Relations contacts.
About Teva
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global
leader in generic medicines, with innovative treatments in select areas,
including CNS, pain and respiratory. We deliver high-quality generic
products and medicines in nearly every therapeutic area to address unmet
patient needs. We have an established presence in generics, specialty,
OTC and API, building on more than a century-old legacy, with a fully
integrated R&D function, strong operational base and global
infrastructure and scale. We strive to act in a socially and
environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Israel, with
production and research facilities around the globe, we employ 45,000
professionals, committed to improving the lives of millions of patients.
Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding Teva's generic version of Sensipar®1,
which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are
subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown,
that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to
differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or
contribute to such differences include risks relating to:
-
The uncertainty of the commercial success of our generic version of
cinacalcet HCl.
-
our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including:
that we are substantially dependent on our generic products;
competition for our specialty products, especially COPAXONE®, our
leading medicine, which faces competition from existing and potential
additional generic versions and orally-administered alternatives;
competition from companies with greater resources and capabilities;
efforts of pharmaceutical companies to limit the use of generics
including through legislation and regulations; consolidation of our
customer base and commercial alliances among our customers; the
increase in the number of competitors targeting generic opportunities
and seeking U.S. market exclusivity for generic versions of
significant products; price erosion relating to our products, both
from competing products and increased regulation; delays in launches
of new products and our ability to achieve expected results from
investments in our product pipeline; our ability to take advantage of
high-value opportunities; the difficulty and expense of obtaining
licenses to proprietary technologies; and the effectiveness of our
patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights;
-
our substantially increased indebtedness and significantly
decreased cash on hand, which may limit our ability to incur
additional indebtedness, engage in additional transactions or make new
investments, and may result in a further downgrade of our credit
ratings; and our inability to raise debt or borrow funds in amounts or
on terms that are favorable to us;
-
our business and operations in general, including: failure to
effectively execute the restructuring plan announced in December 2017;
uncertainties related to, and failure to achieve, the potential
benefits and success of our new senior management team and
organizational structure; harm to our pipeline of future products due
to the ongoing review of our R&D programs; our ability to develop and
commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; potential additional
adverse consequences following our resolution with the U.S. government
of our FCPA investigation; compliance with sanctions and other trade
control laws; manufacturing or quality control problems, which may
damage our reputation for quality production and require costly
remediation; interruptions in our supply chain; disruptions of our or
third party information technology systems or breaches of our data
security; the failure to recruit or retain key personnel; variations
in intellectual property laws that may adversely affect our ability to
manufacture our products; challenges associated with conducting
business globally, including adverse effects of political or economic
instability, major hostilities or terrorism; significant sales to a
limited number of customers in our U.S. market; our ability to
successfully bid for suitable acquisition targets or licensing
opportunities, or to consummate and integrate acquisitions; and our
prospects and opportunities for growth if we sell assets;
-
compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including: costs and
delays resulting from the extensive governmental regulation to which
we are subject; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and
reductions in pharmaceutical pricing, reimbursement and coverage;
governmental investigations into sales and marketing practices;
potential liability for patent infringement; product liability claims;
increased government scrutiny of our patent settlement agreements;
failure to comply with complex Medicare and Medicaid reporting and
payment obligations; and environmental risks;
-
other financial and economic risks, including: our exposure to
currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks;
potential impairments of our intangible assets; potential significant
increases in tax liabilities; and the effect on our overall effective
tax rate of the termination or expiration of governmental programs or
tax benefits, or of a change in our business;
-
and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2017, including in the section captioned
“Risk Factors,” and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov
and www.tevapharm.com.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are
made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements or other information contained herein,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements.
1 Sensipar®is a registered trademark of Amgen,
Inc.
