Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced
that members of management will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan
Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 09:30AM PST (12:30PM
EST).
Kåre Schultz, President & CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
will give a presentation on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 09:30AM PST.
Following the presentation, Michael McClellan, EVP and CFO of Teva will
join Mr. Schultz for a Q&A session at 10:00AM PST (01:00PM EST).
To access live webcasts of the presentation and the Q&A sessions, visit
Teva’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.Tevapharm.com.
An archived versions of the presentation and Q&A sessions will be
available approximately one hour after the end of the sessions at the
same location.
About Teva
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global
leader in generic medicines, with innovative treatments in select areas,
including CNS, pain and respiratory. We deliver high-quality generic
products and medicines in nearly every therapeutic area to address unmet
patient needs. We have an established presence in generics, specialty,
OTC and API, building on more than a century-old legacy, with a fully
integrated R&D function, strong operational base and global
infrastructure and scale. We strive to act in a socially and
environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Israel, with
production and research facilities around the globe, we employ 45,000
professionals, committed to improving the lives of millions of patients.
Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.
