Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that members of management will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 09:30AM PST (12:30PM EST).

Kåre Schultz, President & CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will give a presentation on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 09:30AM PST. Following the presentation, Michael McClellan, EVP and CFO of Teva will join Mr. Schultz for a Q&A session at 10:00AM PST (01:00PM EST).

To access live webcasts of the presentation and the Q&A sessions, visit Teva’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.Tevapharm.com.

An archived versions of the presentation and Q&A sessions will be available approximately one hour after the end of the sessions at the same location.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global leader in generic medicines, with innovative treatments in select areas, including CNS, pain and respiratory. We deliver high-quality generic products and medicines in nearly every therapeutic area to address unmet patient needs. We have an established presence in generics, specialty, OTC and API, building on more than a century-old legacy, with a fully integrated R&D function, strong operational base and global infrastructure and scale. We strive to act in a socially and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Israel, with production and research facilities around the globe, we employ 45,000 professionals, committed to improving the lives of millions of patients. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

