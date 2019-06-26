Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Teva” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TEVA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 20, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Teva participated in a massive price-fixing scheme across the entire industry from at least 2012, despite the Company’s denials. Although Teva was not the only participant in the scheme, it was the principal organization behind the anticompetitive action. Teva employees were so deeply involved in the price-fixing scheme that they were personally named as defendants by the Attorneys General of almost every state in the nation. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Teva, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
08:38pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/25ADRs End Lower; Dr. Reddy's, Teva Trade Actively
DJ
06/25The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Te..
BU
06/25SPECIAL REPORT : How judges added to the grim toll of opioids
RE
06/25TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Console Mattiacci Law on Behalf of 13 Former Em..
AQ
06/25TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class ..
AQ
06/24JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
RE
06/20TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces Launch of a Generic Version of Tracle..
AQ
06/19TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces Launch of a Generic Version of Tracle..
BU
06/15TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : pulls losartan tablets tainted with possible ca..
AQ
More news
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 160%
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Carlo de Notaristefani Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael McClellan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amir Elstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-48.82%9 235
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.86%382 965
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.52%244 695
PFIZER0.25%243 303
NOVARTIS22.36%236 405
MERCK AND COMPANY11.56%219 463
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About