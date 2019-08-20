Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/20/2019 | 08:39am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (“Teva” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TEVA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Teva participated in a massive price-fixing scheme across the entire industry from at least 2012, despite the Company’s denials. Although Teva was not the only participant in the scheme, it was the principal organization behind the anticompetitive action. Teva employees were so deeply involved in the price-fixing scheme that they were personally named as defendants by the Attorneys General of almost every state in the nation. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Teva, investors suffered damages.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 165 M
EBIT 2019 4 023 M
Net income 2019 -62,8 M
Debt 2019 25 439 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 2 078 M
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6,69  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Carlo de Notaristefani Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael McClellan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amir Elstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-61.81%7 327
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.48%349 030
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.24%239 457
ROCHE HOLDING13.20%239 457
MERCK AND COMPANY12.80%220 679
NOVARTIS17.81%205 341
