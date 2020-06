--A judge ruled in favor of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and against Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emergent Biosolutions Inc., in a patent dispute related to Narcan spray, Bloomberg Law reported Friday.

--Opiant shares fell 35% to $7.57 after hours, while Emergent was down 14% to $75. Teva rose 1.6% to $13.05

Full story: https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/teva-beats-opiant-emergent-in-patent-ruling-on-narcan-spray

