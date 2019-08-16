Log in
TEVA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - TEVA

08/16/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until August 20, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depository Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADS of Teva and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-teva/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 20, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On May 10, 2019, an antitrust lawsuit against Teva was filed by an alliance of 44 state Attorneys General highlighting facts about its role as a “consistent participant” in a generic drug price-fixing conspiracy involving price increases for more than 110 generic drugs. On this news, the price of Teva Pharmaceutical’s ADS plummeted by nearly 15%.

The case is Employees’ Retirement System of The City of St. Petersburg, Florida v. Teva Pharmaceutical, 19-cv-2711.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
