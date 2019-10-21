Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Billion-dollar lawsuits accuse drugmakers, distributors of fueling U.S. opioid crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 10:14am EDT

(Reuters) - On Monday, two Ohio counties reached a last-minute settlement with four companies they accused of fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic. The counties were seeking billions of dollars to cover the cost of addiction treatment programs, healthcare and other services.

Opioids were involved in almost 400,000 overdose deaths in the United States from 1999 to 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The following is a summary of where and how the opioid litigation is playing out across the United States:

- Ohio's Cuyahoga and Summit counties were seeking around $8 billion from the three largest U.S. drug distributors - McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc - and Israel-based drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and pharmacy chain Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. The defendants have denied wrongdoing.

- The case is among some 2,600 lawsuits brought by states, towns, cities, counties and tribal governments over the opioid epidemic.

- On Monday morning, an attorney for the plaintiffs said McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Teva had settled with the counties for $260 million. The judge overseeing Monday's trial said he would work out a new trial date for Walgreens.

- The lawsuits generally allege drug manufacturers carried out marketing campaigns that deceptively promoted the benefits of using opioids to treat chronic, rather than short-term pain. The lawsuits also claim wholesale drug distributors failed to monitor for suspicious orders of painkillers, which were then diverted for improper uses.

- The lawsuits seek to recover money communities throughout the country say they have spent and will incur to address drug abuse and overdoses.

- Drugmakers argue their products carried U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved labels that warned of the addictive risks of opioids. They say they did not cause the damage the public health crisis has had on states and localities. The distributors deny wrongdoing and say they have implemented programs to detect suspicious drug orders.

- The majority of cases - 2,300 - are consolidated before U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland. Polster has pushed for a global settlement of the litigation, saying at a hearing in January 2018 that he wanted to "do something meaningful to abate this crisis."

- Many other lawsuits are pending in state courts, particularly ones brought by state attorneys general. The vast majority of these suits are against Purdue Pharma, considered to be one of the main culprits in triggering and fueling the opioid crisis. Purdue launched OxyContin in 1996 and filed for bankruptcy in September. Many also name members of the wealthy Sackler family, which owns Purdue. Purdue and the Sacklers have denied wrongdoing.

- In August, an Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million after finding the company had deceptively marketed painkillers.

J&J has said it will appeal and has asked Judge Thad Balkman of Cleveland County District Court in Norman, Oklahoma to reduce the award. Balkman has acknowledged making a $107 million error when he calculated the award.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Bill Berkrot and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Nate Raymond
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -2.82% 2515 Delayed Quote.-57.12%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE -0.98% 54.78 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
10:27aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street rises on trade optimism; Boeing slides
RE
10:20aFour Drug Companies Reach Last-Minute Settlement in Opioid Litigation -- 3rd ..
DJ
10:14aDrug companies reach $260 million settlement, averting first federal opioid t..
RE
10:14aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Billion-dollar lawsuits accuse drugmakers, dist..
RE
10:13aDrug companies reach $260 million settlement, averting first federal opioid t..
RE
09:46aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow's Rises Toward Record But Gains Capped By 100-point Drag..
DJ
08:43aFour Drug Companies Reach Last-Minute Settlement in Opioid Litigation -- 2nd ..
DJ
08:42aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : three U.S. drug distributors reach opioid settl..
RE
08:07aFour Drug Companies Reach Last-Minute Settlement in Opioid Litigation--Update
DJ
10/18More Money Demanded in Opioid Settlement Talks -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 172 M
EBIT 2019 4 021 M
Net income 2019 -107 M
Debt 2019 25 620 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -87,2x
P/E ratio 2020 5,16x
EV / Sales2019 1,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,83x
Capitalization 8 189 M
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 9,40  $
Last Close Price 7,50  $
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-57.12%8 189
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.05%337 021
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.88%250 869
MERCK AND COMPANY10.82%216 813
PFIZER-16.47%201 662
NOVARTIS15.10%198 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group