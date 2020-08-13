Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Pharmacy to pay $3.5 mln to resolve U.S. claims it helped Teva pay kickbacks

BOSTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A Florida-based specialty
pharmacy will pay $3.5 million to resolve allegations it served
as a conduit for a Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
subsidiary to pay kickbacks to Medicare patients, the U.S.
Justice Department said on Thursday.
The settlement with Advanced Care Scripts Inc was the latest
to result from an industry-wide U.S. probe of drugmakers'
financial support of patient assistance charities that has
resulted in nearly $921 million in settlements.
Representatives for Teva and ACS did not respond to requests
for comment. Teva has said it has been cooperating with the
investigation since first receiving a subpoena from the U.S.
Attorney's Office in Boston in 2017.
Drug companies are prohibited from subsidizing co-payments
for patients enrolled in the government's Medicare healthcare
program for those aged 65 and older. Companies may donate to
non-profits providing co-pay assistance as long as they are
independent.
But the government has alleged that various drugmakers have
used such charities as means to improperly pay the co-pay
obligations of Medicare patients using their drugs, in violation
of the Anti-Kickback Statute.
According to the government, until 2015, ACS served as a
vendor for Teva Neuroscience Inc and provided, among other
things, benefits investigation services to patients who had been
prescribed its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.
As part of the settlement, ACS acknowledged it relayed data
to Teva from two foundations that helped cover the co-pay
obligations for Medicare patients using Copaxone, so the
drugmaker could correlate the payments it made to the charities.
Those charities were the Chronic Disease Fund, now known as
Good Days, and the Assistance Fund. They previously resolved
similar allegations with the government for $2 million and $4
million, respectively.
Neither admitted wrongdoing as part of those accords. The
charities did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)