Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Pharmacy to pay $3.5 mln to resolve U.S. claims it helped Teva pay kickbacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

BOSTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A Florida-based specialty pharmacy will pay $3.5 million to resolve allegations it served as a conduit for a Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd subsidiary to pay kickbacks to Medicare patients, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The settlement with Advanced Care Scripts Inc was the latest to result from an industry-wide U.S. probe of drugmakers' financial support of patient assistance charities that has resulted in nearly $921 million in settlements.

Representatives for Teva and ACS did not respond to requests for comment. Teva has said it has been cooperating with the investigation since first receiving a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston in 2017.

Drug companies are prohibited from subsidizing co-payments for patients enrolled in the government's Medicare healthcare program for those aged 65 and older. Companies may donate to non-profits providing co-pay assistance as long as they are independent.

But the government has alleged that various drugmakers have used such charities as means to improperly pay the co-pay obligations of Medicare patients using their drugs, in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute.

According to the government, until 2015, ACS served as a vendor for Teva Neuroscience Inc and provided, among other things, benefits investigation services to patients who had been prescribed its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.

As part of the settlement, ACS acknowledged it relayed data to Teva from two foundations that helped cover the co-pay obligations for Medicare patients using Copaxone, so the drugmaker could correlate the payments it made to the charities.

Those charities were the Chronic Disease Fund, now known as Good Days, and the Assistance Fund. They previously resolved similar allegations with the government for $2 million and $4 million, respectively.

Neither admitted wrongdoing as part of those accords. The charities did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
08/06TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (..
AQ
08/06TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Thinking about buying stock in Biocept Inc, Med..
PR
08/05TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
08/05TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : and Alvotech Announce Strategic Partnership to ..
BU
08/05TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
08/05TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/04TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Juxtaposing Helsinn With Pharmaceutical Tradema..
AQ
07/31TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : PHARMAC - Proposal to fund an additional brand ..
AQ
07/30TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces New Drug Application Filing in Japan ..
AQ
07/30TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces New Strategic Focus in the Japanese M..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 809 M - -
Net income 2020 1 356 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 755 M 12 755 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,10x
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 40 039
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 12,66 $
Last Close Price 11,64 $
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric Drapé Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Michael Halfon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED17.68%12 755
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.75%394 028
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.08%297 694
PFIZER, INC.-2.17%212 995
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.09%209 118
NOVARTIS AG-15.76%187 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group