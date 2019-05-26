Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Settles Oklahoma Opioid Case for $85 Million -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

By Sara Randazzo

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. agreed Sunday to pay $85 million to resolve claims by the state of Oklahoma that the company's marketing helped fuel a rise in opioid addiction.

The deal comes days before Teva was set to defend itself at a landmark trial, the first to unfold out of some 2,000 lawsuits brought by states and local municipalities against pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis.

The trial is expected to move forward Tuesday in Norman, Okla., against Johnson & Johnson. The state earlier reached a $270 million settlement with the third defendant in the case, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP.

Israel-based Teva said Sunday that while the company "has long stated that the courtroom is not a place to address the crisis, Teva is pleased to put the Oklahoma case behind it" and will continue to defend itself against the hundreds of other cases. Teva didn't admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement and said it "has not contributed to the abuse of opioids in Oklahoma in any way."

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's office said Sunday that details of how the $85 million will be allocated will be announced in the coming weeks, but added that the money "will be used to abate the opioid crisis in Oklahoma."

Purdue's settlement funds are being used to establish a national opioid-addiction center in Oklahoma, as well as going toward local municipalities and covering plaintiffs' attorney fees.

Teva and its subsidiaries make generic opioid painkillers, including a generic version of OxyContin, along with two branded drugs used for breakthrough cancer pain. Teva has argued that it doesn't market its generic opioids, which likely weakened Oklahoma's case.

The state says aggressive marketing by the companies that played down the risk of addiction while touting the drugs for widespread pain management helped create a culture of dependence that led to a "public nuisance" under state law.

Mr. Hunter said Sunday the settlement "is a testament to the state's legal team's countless hours and resources preparing for this trial and their dedication and resolve to hold the defendants in this case accountable for the ongoing opioid overdose and addiction epidemic that continues to claim thousands of lives each year."

From 2011 to 2015, more than 2,100 Oklahomans died of an unintentional prescription opioid overdose, the state has said in court filings. In 2015, more than 326 million opioid pills were dispensed to Oklahoma residents, enough for every adult to have 110 pills.

Oklahoma has set the cost to abate the opioid epidemic in the state at between $12.7 billion and $17.5 billion.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
12:56pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Teva settles with Oklahoma for $85 million in opioid case
AQ
12:36pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Settles Oklahoma Opioid Case for $85 Million --..
DJ
12:25pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Settles Oklahoma Opioid Case for $85 Million
DJ
10:31aCOMPANY STATEMENT : Teva Reaches Agreement with State of Oklahoma to Resolve Sta..
BU
05/13Teva and Apple fall while Newmont Goldcorp and NextEra rise
AQ
05/13TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Down Over 14%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since N..
DJ
05/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EssilorLuxottica, Nissan, Euronext, Uber
05/13TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : finance chief denies price fixing plot
AQ
05/12TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Price-fixing lawsuit deals another blow to alre..
AQ
05/12TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharm CFO says company did not conspire to fix ..
RE
More news
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 94%
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Carlo de Notaristefani Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael McClellan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amir Elstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-30.50%12 345
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.32%368 655
PFIZER-3.96%233 239
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.42%233 096
NOVARTIS17.44%219 832
MERCK AND COMPANY6.23%208 984
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About