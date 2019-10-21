Log in
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : to Donate Buprenorphine Naloxone Valued at About $23 Billion in Opioid-Related Settlement

0
10/21/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA, TEVA.TV) has reached a framework for a multistate settlement of opioid-related litigation, which would include donation of buprenorphine naloxone tablets with a value of about $23 billion (at wholesale acquisition cost).

Teva would also provide a cash payment of up to $250 million over 10 years.

Teva said an agreement in principle includes attorneys general from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas, as well as certain defendants.

Attorneys said earlier Monday that Teva and three other companies agreed to a settlement with two Ohio counties.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 6.61% 7.995 Delayed Quote.-51.36%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -2.82% 2515 Delayed Quote.-57.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 171 M
EBIT 2019 4 022 M
Net income 2019 -107 M
Debt 2019 25 620 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -87,2x
P/E ratio 2020 5,16x
EV / Sales2019 1,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,83x
Capitalization 8 189 M
