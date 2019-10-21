Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : to Donate Buprenorphine Naloxone Valued at About $23 Billion in Opioid-Related Settlement

By Josh Beckerman

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA, TEVA.TV) has reached a framework for a multistate settlement of opioid-related litigation, which would include donation of buprenorphine naloxone tablets with a value of about $23 billion (at wholesale acquisition cost).

Teva would also provide a cash payment of up to $250 million over 10 years.

Teva said an agreement in principle includes attorneys general from North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas, as well as certain defendants.

Attorneys said earlier Monday that Teva and three other companies agreed to a settlement with two Ohio counties.

