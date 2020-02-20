Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Teva : Registration Trials in Tourette Syndrome Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 07:53pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said registration trials to evaluate deutetrabenazine in pediatric patients with Tourette Syndrome didn't meet the primary endpoint of reduction in motor and phonic tics.

Teva said the results of the ARTISTS 1 and ARTISTS 2 trials were "disappointing," and said it will "assess a path forward."

Deutetrabenazine was previously approved for treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease and for tardive dyskinesia in adults.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -1.04% 13.31 Delayed Quote.37.24%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 2.93% 4560 Delayed Quote.21.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
07:53pTEVA : Registration Trials in Tourette Syndrome Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint
DJ
02/19TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces Registration Trials of Deutetrabenazi..
BU
02/19Teva Pharm CEO hopes to launch Huntington's drug in China this year
RE
02/17TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD : . - Global HOPE, Teva and Direct Relief Par..
AQ
02/12TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Thinking about buying stock in Canopy Growth Co..
PR
02/12TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : New Report Shows Teva Generic Medicines Saved U..
BU
02/12TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/12TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Finan..
BU
02/04TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces Positive Top-Line Results from AJOVY ..
AQ
02/03TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces Positive Top-Line Results from AJOVY®..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 862 M
EBIT 2020 4 175 M
Net income 2020 1 918 M
Debt 2020 22 959 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
EV / Sales2021 2,05x
Capitalization 14 536 M
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 12,61  $
Last Close Price 13,31  $
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target -5,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric Drapé Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amir Elstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED21.95%14 689
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.24%392 415
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.05%303 192
NOVARTIS3.81%220 641
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.84%208 771
PFIZER-7.30%200 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group