Teva : Registration Trials in Tourette Syndrome Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint

By Josh Beckerman

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. said registration trials to evaluate deutetrabenazine in pediatric patients with Tourette Syndrome didn't meet the primary endpoint of reduction in motor and phonic tics.

Teva said the results of the ARTISTS 1 and ARTISTS 2 trials were "disappointing," and said it will "assess a path forward."

Deutetrabenazine was previously approved for treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease and for tardive dyskinesia in adults.

