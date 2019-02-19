Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : , FTC Reach Tentative Settlement in Low-Cost Generics Lawsuits

By Maria Armental



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and federal regulators have reached a tentative agreement to resolve a series of disputes over pacts to delay sale of generic drugs.

The proposed settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, which would resolve three complaints, essentially extends and tightens restrictions under a 2015 settlement and resets the clock so that restrictions remain in place for 10 years from the date of the new agreement.

Teva won't pay any additional money beyond the $1.2 billion in relief for overpayment as part of the 2015 settlement.

So-called "reverse-payment" or "pay-for-delay" settlements involve a branded drug company that pays or gives some kind of inducement to another company to delay sales of a generic. The FTC says such deals cost consumers and taxpayers some $3.5 billion a year.

