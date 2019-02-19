Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Finalizes Settlement with Federal Trade Commission to Resolve All Outstanding Litigation between the Parties

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today
announced a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that will
resolve all outstanding litigation between the parties. Under the terms
of the settlement, which is subject to court approval, the FTC will
dismiss its claims against Teva and its affiliates in three outstanding
cases, and the parties will modify certain terms in their 2015 consent
decree. Teva will not pay any additional money to the FTC as part of
this settlement.
"We are very pleased to put these litigations against the FTC behind
us," said Brendan O’Grady, EVP and Head of North America Commercial at
Teva. "We also appreciate the FTC's willingness to modify our consent
decree to eliminate certain administrative burdens that will make it
easier for us to navigate the patent issues that are critical to our
business."
Originally entered in 2015 in FTC v. Cephalon, Inc., the consent decree
provides clear guidance on the types of patent litigation settlements
that are appropriate from the FTC’s perspective. This clarity helps Teva
manage the complex antitrust and other related issues inherent in the
pharmaceutical business environment. The three outstanding cases that
will be dismissed against Teva and its affiliates as a part of the
settlement are FTC v. AbbVie Inc., Nos. 18-2621, 18-2748, 18-2758 (3d
Cir.); FTC v. Actavis, Inc., Civ. Action No. 09-955 (N.D. Ga.); and FTC
v. Allergan PLC, Civ. Action No. 17-00312 (N.D. Cal.).
About Teva
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a global
leader in generic medicines, with innovative treatments in select areas,
including CNS, pain and respiratory. We deliver high-quality generic
products and medicines in nearly every therapeutic area to address unmet
patient needs. We have an established presence in generics, specialty,
OTC and API, building on more than a century-old legacy, with a fully
integrated R&D function, strong operational base and global
infrastructure and scale. We strive to act in a socially and
environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Israel, with
production and research facilities around the globe, we employ 45,000
professionals, committed to improving the lives of millions of patients.
Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219006074/en/