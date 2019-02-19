Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited    TEVA   IL0006290147

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping generic drugs off market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 07:36pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government has reached a settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd over charges that its agreements with rivals impeded consumer access to lower-priced generic drugs.

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday said it had settled three reverse payment fights with units of Teva, which will be prohibited from making similar agreements with competitors in the future.

The FTC has long fought against so-called "pay for delay" settlements, in which a brand-name drugmaker pays or otherwise compensates a generic rival to delay releasing a cheaper version of its product. The deal is often struck to resolve patent litigation.

"This broad settlement prevents the world’s largest manufacturer of generic drugs from entering into collusive agreements that prevent price competition by keeping generic drugs off the market," FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement.

"We are very pleased to put these litigations against the FTC behind us," said Brendan O’Grady, a Teva executive vice president.

The FTC believes that paying rivals to stay off the market is a violation of antitrust law and fought one case to the Supreme Court, which agreed that it could be in some circumstances.

The agency has said that the deals cost consumers billions annually in higher drug costs.

In Congress, Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat now running for president, and Senator Chuck Grassley, the Republican chair of the Judiciary Committee, introduced legislation in January to make such deals explicitly illegal.

The oldest of the three cases settled on Tuesday dates to 2009, when the FTC sued Solvay Pharmaceuticals for paying off Watson Pharmaceuticals, Par Pharmaceutical Co and Paddock Laboratories to delay bringing out a generic version of AndroGel, a testosterone cream. Watson is now owned by Teva.

The second case dates to 2014 and also involves AndroGel. In this instance, AbbVie Inc, which had acquired the drug, was accused of paying off Teva and another generic maker to again delay bringing out a cheaper version of the medicine.

In the third case, Endo Pharmaceuticals was accused of paying generic companies, including Watson, to refrain from bringing out a generic version of Lidoderm, which is used to relieve nerve pain. Endo settled with the FTC in 2017.

FTC litigation continues against Solvay and other of the brand name drug companies. The agency also said it would press on with a lawsuit accusing AbbVie and a partner for filing baseless patent litigation claims.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Lisa ShumakerEditing by Susan Thomas, Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
07:36pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping generic dru..
RE
07:33pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : FTC Reach Tentative Settlement in Low-Cost Gene..
DJ
06:25pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Finalizes Settlement with Federal Trade Commiss..
BU
12:10pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : sees 25% of US EpiPen auto-injector market by e..
AQ
08:41aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
07:13aTEVA CEO : Tough year ahead, but hitting cost-cutting targets
AQ
01/16TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : FDA Approves Teva's Generic Version of Epilepsy..
DJ
01/16TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to pay $135M to settle litigation over alleged ..
AQ
01/16TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quart..
AQ
01/15Drug companies greet 2019 with U.S. price hikes
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 24,0 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Carlo de Notaristefani Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Michael McClellan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amir Elstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED12.77%19 869
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.68%365 768
PFIZER-2.86%245 920
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.28%233 628
NOVARTIS7.14%228 516
MERCK AND COMPANY4.45%207 536
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.