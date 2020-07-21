Texas Instruments Incorporated
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP Reconciliation)
(Millions of dollars)
Calculated as of June 30, 2020
Free cash flow and associated ratios
Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations). The table below provides a reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
|
|
|
For Three
|
|
|
For 12 Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
Cash flow from operations (GAAP)...............................................
|
$
|
1,720
|
|
$
|
6,317
|
$
|
7,154
|
(12)%
|
Capital expenditures.......................................................................
|
|
(130)
|
|
|
|
(603)
|
|
|
(1,228)
|
|
|
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)..........................................................
|
$
|
1,590
|
|
|
$
|
5,714
|
|
$
|
5,926
|
(4)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue..........................................................................................
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,689
|
$
|
15,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)...
|
|
|
|
|
|
46.1%
|
|
|
46.9%
|
|
|
Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)...............
|
|
|
|
|
|
41.7%
|
|
|
38.9%
|
|
Disclaimer
