TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (TXN)
Texas Instruments : Raises Dividend, Announces New Share Buyback

09/20/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) said Thursday it is raising its quarterly cash dividend by 24%, from $0.62 per share to $0.77, or $3.08 annualized.

The company also announced its board of directors authorized the repurchase of $12 billion of its common stock. The new buyback is in addition to approximately $7.4 billion of previously authorized repurchases that remained at the end of June 2018.

Texas Instruments said dividend increases and share repurchases are integral pieces of their capital management strategy, and reflect the company's continued strength in free cash flow generation and its commitment to return excess cash to stockholders.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 106 M
EBIT 2018 6 878 M
Net income 2018 5 654 M
Finance 2018 640 M
Yield 2018 2,35%
P/E ratio 2018 18,97
P/E ratio 2019 17,46
EV / Sales 2018 6,44x
EV / Sales 2019 6,16x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Duration : Period :
Texas Instruments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard K. Templeton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rafael R. Lizardi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Ellen L. Barker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie Smith Cox Independent Director
Daniel Allen Carp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.45%104 385
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%217 473
INTEL CORPORATION-0.13%212 798
NVIDIA CORPORATION40.06%165 364
BROADCOM INC-5.88%99 967
MICRON TECHNOLOGY10.24%52 261
