Texas Instruments : Raises Dividend, Announces New Share Buyback

By Stephen Nakrosis



Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) said Thursday it is raising its quarterly cash dividend by 24%, from $0.62 per share to $0.77, or $3.08 annualized.

The company also announced its board of directors authorized the repurchase of $12 billion of its common stock. The new buyback is in addition to approximately $7.4 billion of previously authorized repurchases that remained at the end of June 2018.

Texas Instruments said dividend increases and share repurchases are integral pieces of their capital management strategy, and reflect the company's continued strength in free cash flow generation and its commitment to return excess cash to stockholders.

