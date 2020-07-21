Log in
Texas Instruments

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

(TXN)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Texas Instruments : Reports Higher 2Q Profit, Lower Revenue Amid Pandemic -- Earnings Review

07/21/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Texas Instruments Inc. reported a 12% revenue decline in the second quarter, driven by weakness in the automotive market amid the coronavirus pandemic, but overall results and third-quarter guidance beat Wall Street projections. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income rose to $1.38 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $1.31 billion, or $1.36 a share, a year earlier. Earnings per share, the company said, included a 33-cent benefit for items that were not in TI's original guidance of 64 cents to $1.04 a share.

REVENUE: Revenue fell to $3.24 billion from $3.67 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected about $2.95 billion, and TI projected $2.61 billion to $3.19 billion.

OUTLOOK: This quarter, TI projects profit of $1.14 to $1.34 a share on $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion in revenue, compared with analysts' projected $1 a share in profit and $3.1 billion in revenue.

PANDEMIC: The company's earnings release on Tuesday didn't address the business impact from the pandemic. Company officials had earlier said that they began to see things decelerate broadly in April, weakening into May and June.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 581 M - -
Net income 2020 3 908 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Yield 2020 2,65%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 29 768
Free-Float 52,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard K. Templeton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rafael R. Lizardi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Ellen L. Barker Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ahmad S. Bahai Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Carrie Smith Cox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.37%125 349
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.71%321 931
INTEL CORPORATION2.17%258 909
NVIDIA CORPORATION78.68%258 621
BROADCOM INC.0.35%127 545
QUALCOMM, INC.5.60%104 810
