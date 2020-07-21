Texas Instruments : Reports Higher 2Q Profit, Lower Revenue Amid Pandemic -- Earnings Review

By Maria Armental



Texas Instruments Inc. reported a 12% revenue decline in the second quarter, driven by weakness in the automotive market amid the coronavirus pandemic, but overall results and third-quarter guidance beat Wall Street projections. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net income rose to $1.38 billion, or $1.48 a share, from $1.31 billion, or $1.36 a share, a year earlier. Earnings per share, the company said, included a 33-cent benefit for items that were not in TI's original guidance of 64 cents to $1.04 a share.

REVENUE: Revenue fell to $3.24 billion from $3.67 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected about $2.95 billion, and TI projected $2.61 billion to $3.19 billion.

OUTLOOK: This quarter, TI projects profit of $1.14 to $1.34 a share on $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion in revenue, compared with analysts' projected $1 a share in profit and $3.1 billion in revenue.

PANDEMIC: The company's earnings release on Tuesday didn't address the business impact from the pandemic. Company officials had earlier said that they began to see things decelerate broadly in April, weakening into May and June.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com