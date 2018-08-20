Log in
Texas Instruments : TI CEO Rich Templeton to speak at Citi investor conference

08/20/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton will speak at the 2018 Citi Global Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 5, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time. Templeton will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

The audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section (http://www.ti.com/ir) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.  

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

TXN-G

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-ceo-rich-templeton-to-speak-at-citi-investor-conference-300699490.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2018
