Texas Instruments : TI CEO Rich Templeton to speak at Morgan Stanley investor conference

02/07/2019 | 02:31pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 26, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Templeton will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

The audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section (www.ti.com/ir) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.  

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

TXN-G

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-ceo-rich-templeton-to-speak-at-morgan-stanley-investor-conference-300791814.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
