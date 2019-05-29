Log in
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

(TXN)
  Report  
Texas Instruments : TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Stifel investor conference

0
05/29/2019

DALLAS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi will speak at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston Wednesday, June 12, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time. Lizardi will field questions from analysts and investors, as well as discuss TI's business outlook and its strategy to address key markets for its analog and embedded processing technologies and how these capabilities position the company for growth.

The audio webcast for the conference can be accessed live through the Investor Relations section (www.ti.com/ir) of TI's website. An archived replay will be available on the website after his remarks.   

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ti-chief-financial-officer-rafael-lizardi-to-speak-at-stifel-investor-conference-300858516.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
