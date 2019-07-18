Log in
Texas Instruments : board declares 3Q19 quarterly dividend

0
07/18/2019

DALLAS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of common stock, payable August 12, 2019, to stockholders of record on July 31, 2019.    

About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.TI.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-board-declares-3q19-quarterly-dividend-300887793.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
