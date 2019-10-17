Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Texas Instruments    TXN

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

(TXN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Texas Instruments : board declares fourth quarter 2019 quarterly dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 04:21pm EDT

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of common stock, payable November 18, 2019, to stockholders of record on October 31, 2019.

About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.TI.com.

TXN-G

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-board-declares-fourth-quarter-2019-quarterly-dividend-300940884.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
04:21pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : board declares fourth quarter 2019 quarterly dividend
PR
10/01TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : to webcast third quarter 2019 earnings conference call
PR
10/01TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : New family of adaptable buck-boost converters delivers up to..
AQ
09/30TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : New family of adaptable buck-boost converters delivers up to..
PR
09/26Global IoT Sensors Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 32.5% Through 2022
AQ
09/20TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI to return more cash to shareholders with 17% dividend inc..
AQ
09/19TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Tees up Dividend Hike
DJ
09/18TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Industry's lowest quiescent current, ultra-small LDO linear ..
AQ
09/18TI-NO TRADE-OFFS : Industry's lowest quiescent current, ultra-small LDO linear r..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group