News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Texas Instruments : board declares quarterly dividend

01/17/2019 | 04:34pm EST

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of common stock, payable February 11, 2019, to stockholders of record on January 31, 2019.    

About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog ICs and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com.

TXN-G

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-board-declares-quarterly-dividend-300780560.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
