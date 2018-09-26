Texas Instruments : clark, janet f

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.