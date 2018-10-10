Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Texas Instruments : flessner kyle m

10/10/2018 | 12:53am CEST

FORM 3



OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104
Estimated average burden
hours per response... 0.5


1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Flessner Kyle M

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC [TXN]

12500 TI BOULEVARD

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner
___ X ___ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Sr. Vice President /

DALLAS, TX 75243

5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

1.Title of Security
(Instr. 4) 		2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
(Instr. 4) 		3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5) 		4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Common Stock 59358 (1) D
1. Title of Derivate Security
(Instr. 4) 		2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(MM/DD/YYYY) 		3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
(Instr. 4) 		4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5) 		6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
NQ Stock Option (Right to Buy) (2) 1/23/2024 Common Stock 27183 $44.09 D
NQ Stock Option (Right to Buy) (3) 1/28/2025 Common Stock 52698 $53.94 D
NQ Stock Option (Right to Buy) (4) 1/29/2026 Common Stock 49955 $52.93 D
NQ Stock Option (Right to Buy) (5) 1/26/2027 Common Stock 30329 $79.26 D
NQ Stock Option (Right to Buy) (6) 1/25/2028 Common Stock 43068 $110.15 D

Explanation of Responses:
(1) Includes 50,193 shares subject to terms of restricted stock units awarded under the Issuer's long-term incentive plans.
(2) The option became exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on January 23, 2015.
(3) The option becomes exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on January 28, 2016.
(4) The option becomes exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on January 29, 2017.
(5) The option becomes exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on January 26, 2018.
(6) The option becomes exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on January 25, 2019.

Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Flessner Kyle M
12500 TI BOULEVARD
DALLAS, TX 75243 		Sr. Vice President

Signatures
/s/ Muriel C. McFarling, Attorney in Fact 10/9/2018
** Signature of Reporting Person Date



Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Exhibit 24

AUTHORIZATION

I hereby authorize Cynthia Hoff Trochu, Katharine Kane, Muriel C. McFarling, Jane S. Nahra, Leslie O. Mba, Shanon J. Leonard, and Erin E. Hilton or any one of them to sign and file on my behalf any and all forms required by the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Exchange Act) relating to the reporting of beneficial ownership of equity securities of Texas Instruments Incorporated (the Company), and of changes in such beneficial ownership, as well as any and all representation letters that may be required in connection with sales by me of equity securities of the Company, together with any and all amendments to the foregoing. This authorization shall be effective on and after the date set forth below and shall continue in effect, unless earlier revoked by me in writing, until I am no longer required to file such forms and letters provided, however, that this authorization shall be deemed revoked with respect to any individual named above upon such individual?s termination of active service with the Company.

I acknowledge that the persons authorized hereunder are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of my responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act and other relevant securities laws.

Dated as of the 30th day of August 2018.

Disclaimer

Texas Instruments Incorporated published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 22:52:03 UTC
