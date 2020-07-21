Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Texas Instruments    TXN

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

(TXN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Texas Instruments : forecasts revenue above estimates; shares rise 3%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:28pm EDT
A Texas Instruments Office is shown in San Diego, California

Texas Instruments Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, offering some hope to the chip industry reeling from disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the company, which also beat second-quarter revenue and profit estimates, were up more than 3% in extended trading.

As TI supplies chips for everything from smart phones to automobiles and often reports earnings before other chipmakers, investors watch its results closely as a proxy for both the health of the chip industry and other sectors where semiconductors are key components.

TI said it expects current-quarter revenue in a range of $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion, above analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $1.38 billion, or $1.48 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.31 billion, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell about 12% to $3.24 billion, but came in above estimates of $2.94 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
04:36pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Incorporated Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP Reconciliation) (Milli..
PU
04:33pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Reports Higher 2Q Profit, Lower Revenue Amid Pandemic -- Ear..
DJ
04:28pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : forecasts revenue above estimates; shares rise 3%
RE
04:17pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:10pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
04:02pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI reports second quarter 2020 financial results and shareho..
PR
09:16aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: China threatens European champions
07/20Texas Instruments on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
07/16TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 581 M - -
Net income 2020 3 908 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
Yield 2020 2,65%
Capitalization 125 B 125 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 29 768
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Duration : Period :
Texas Instruments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 127,63 $
Last Close Price 136,58 $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard K. Templeton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rafael R. Lizardi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Ellen L. Barker Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ahmad S. Bahai Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Carrie Smith Cox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.37%125 349
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.71%321 931
INTEL CORPORATION2.17%258 909
NVIDIA CORPORATION78.68%258 621
BROADCOM INC.0.35%127 545
QUALCOMM, INC.5.60%104 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group