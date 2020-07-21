Texas Instruments : forecasts revenue above estimates; shares rise 3%

Shares of the company, which also beat second-quarter revenue and profit estimates, were up more than 3% in extended trading.

As TI supplies chips for everything from smart phones to automobiles and often reports earnings before other chipmakers, investors watch its results closely as a proxy for both the health of the chip industry and other sectors where semiconductors are key components.

TI said it expects current-quarter revenue in a range of $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion, above analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $1.38 billion, or $1.48 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1.31 billion, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell about 12% to $3.24 billion, but came in above estimates of $2.94 billion.

