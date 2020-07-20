Log in
Texas Instruments on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

07/20/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is currently at $136.32, up $2.43 or 1.81%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Earlier Monday, Morgan Stanley and Barclays both raised their price target on Texas Instruments, Benzinga reported

-- First new all-time high since Jan. 23, 2020

-- Currently up eight of the past nine days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 5.82% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since June 8, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending June 9, 2020, when it rose 7.7%

-- Up 7.36% month-to-date

-- Up 6.26% year-to-date

-- Up 15.35% from 52 weeks ago (July 22, 2019), when it closed at $118.18

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 45.8% from its 52-week closing low of $93.50 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as high as $136.47; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Up 1.93% at today's intraday high

All data as of 2:43:50 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.15% 116.22 Delayed Quote.-35.20%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.05% 51.915 Delayed Quote.2.52%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1.84% 136.33 Delayed Quote.4.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 563 M - -
Net income 2020 3 895 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,4x
Yield 2020 2,70%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,94x
Nbr of Employees 29 768
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Duration : Period :
Texas Instruments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 127,63 $
Last Close Price 133,89 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard K. Templeton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rafael R. Lizardi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Ellen L. Barker Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ahmad S. Bahai Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Carrie Smith Cox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.37%122 881
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.57%322 865
INTEL CORPORATION0.25%254 040
NVIDIA CORPORATION73.42%251 012
BROADCOM INC.-1.05%125 767
QUALCOMM, INC.4.53%103 752
Categories
