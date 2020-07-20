Texas Instruments on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is currently at $136.32, up $2.43 or 1.81%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Earlier Monday, Morgan Stanley and Barclays both raised their price target on Texas Instruments, Benzinga reported

-- First new all-time high since Jan. 23, 2020

-- Currently up eight of the past nine days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 5.82% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since June 8, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending June 9, 2020, when it rose 7.7%

-- Up 7.36% month-to-date

-- Up 6.26% year-to-date

-- Up 15.35% from 52 weeks ago (July 22, 2019), when it closed at $118.18

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 45.8% from its 52-week closing low of $93.50 on March 16, 2020

-- Traded as high as $136.47; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Up 1.93% at today's intraday high

All data as of 2:43:50 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet