Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Texas Instruments    TXN

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (TXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/25 10:00:00 pm
107.55 USD   -2.05%
01:46aTEXAS INSTRUMEN : patsley, pamela h
PU
01:46aTEXAS INSTRUMEN : sanchez, robert e
PU
01:30aTEXAS INSTRUMEN : kirk, ronald
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Texas Instruments : patsley, pamela h

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 01:46am CEST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response... 0.5


1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * PATSLEY PAMELA H 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC [ TXN ] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) __ X __ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
12500 TI BOULEVARD 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
DALLAS, TX 75243 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any 3. Trans. Code
(Instr. 8) 		4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 		5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 29203 D
1. Title of Derivate Security
(Instr. 3) 		2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Trans. Date 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any 4. Trans. Code
(Instr. 8) 		5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 		6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
(Instr. 3 and 4) 		8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5) 		9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Stock Units (1) 9/21/2018 A 241.96 (2) (2) Common Stock 241.96 $108.49 46617.2 D

Explanation of Responses:
(1) Security converts to common stock on a one-for-one basis.
(2) Stock units credited under the Texas Instruments 2018 Director Compensation Plan, to be settled in common stock of the Issuer following the reporting person's termination of service as a director of the Issuer. End-of-period holdings include stock units acquired pursuant to the dividend reinvestment provision of the 2018 Plan and the predecessor director compensation plan.

Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
PATSLEY PAMELA H
12500 TI BOULEVARD
DALLAS, TX 75243 		X

Signatures
/s/ Muriel C. McFarling, Attorney in Fact 9/25/2018
** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Texas Instruments Incorporated published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 23:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
01:46aTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : sanchez, robert e
PU
01:46aTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : patsley, pamela h
PU
01:30aTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : kirk, ronald
PU
01:30aTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : clark, janet f
PU
09/25TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Christina Roberts, Texas Instruments
AQ
09/21TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : McDonald's and BHP Billiton rise while Micron skids
AQ
09/20TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : current report
PU
09/20TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Raises Dividend, Announces New Share Buyback
DJ
09/20TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI to return more cash to shareholders with 24% dividend inc..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25NVIDIA STOCK : The Numbers Look Good 
09/25KeyBanc starts 10 semi names at Sector Weight 
09/237 DIVIDEND INCREASES : September 17-21, 2018 
09/21New iPhone teardown confirms Qualcomm's out as a supplier 
09/20Texas Instruments adds $12B to repurchase program 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 106 M
EBIT 2018 6 878 M
Net income 2018 5 652 M
Finance 2018 615 M
Yield 2018 2,31%
P/E ratio 2018 19,40
P/E ratio 2019 17,85
EV / Sales 2018 6,59x
EV / Sales 2019 6,31x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Duration : Period :
Texas Instruments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard K. Templeton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rafael R. Lizardi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Ellen L. Barker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie Smith Cox Independent Director
Daniel Allen Carp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.13%106 747
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 973
INTEL CORPORATION1.08%216 302
NVIDIA CORPORATION37.31%161 546
BROADCOM INC-2.90%103 134
MICRON TECHNOLOGY8.80%52 377
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.