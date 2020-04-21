Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Texas Instruments    TXN

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

(TXN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Texas Instruments : prepares for coronavirus crisis after strong first quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 07:06pm EDT
A Texas Instruments Office is shown in San Diego, California

Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter but forecast current-quarter revenue and profit largely below Wall Street estimates, as the chip industry braces for a big hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

As TI supplies chips for everything from smart phones to automobiles and often reports earnings before other chipmakers, investors watch its results closely as a proxy for both the health of the chip industry and other sectors where semiconductors are key components.

Despite the forecast, investors buoyed TI's shares in extended trading with a 2% rise, in part because some aspects of its business such as analog chips appeared to be little hurt by the coronavirus while the company maintained focus on staying profitable and returning dividends to shareholders.

The company said it was prepared for the disruptions caused by the pandemic due to strong inventory, but faces demand uncertainty.

"I think customers are just still processing through what their customers are telling them and we will see that play through," Chief Executive Officer Rich Templeton said.

Templeton, who made his first appearance on the earnings call in a break to tradition to assure investors, said he does not expect any long-term structural changes in the chip industry due to the pandemic.

A host of chipmakers have either cut or pulled their sales outlook because of supply disruptions caused by the global pandemic.

Supply chain disruptions increased customer concerns about being able to secure supply, leading to a demand upswing in early March from most markets, TI said.

In the United States, chipmakers are considered essential businesses and allowed to operate. But with no uniform global definition of "essential," industry executives say their delicate supply chains have hit snags as lockdowns played out differently in different countries.

"With a COVID-19 recession likely upon us, and with reduced visibility of customer demand, we are using the 2008 financial crisis to model our second-quarter outlook," Templeton said in a statement.

TI forecast second-quarter earnings of 64 cents per share to $1.04 per share, on revenue of between $2.61 billion and $3.19 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $3.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

On a per-share basis, the company earned $1.24 in the first quarter, beating expectations of $1. Revenue fell 7% to $3.33 billion, but beat estimates of $3.17 billion.

By Munsif Vengattil and Stephen Nellis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
07:06pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : prepares for coronavirus crisis after strong first quarter
RE
05:38pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Wary of Overcorrection in Coronavirus Downturn
DJ
04:29pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Reports 1Q Results Ahead of Wall Street Targets -- Earnings ..
DJ
04:27pWall Street tumbles as oil crash stirs pandemic fears
RE
04:21pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:10pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI reports first quarter 2020 financial results and sharehol..
PR
10:31aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: U.S. airlines get rescue package
04/17TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell rating
MD
04/16TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 853 M
EBIT 2020 4 728 M
Net income 2020 3 966 M
Debt 2020 1 195 M
Yield 2020 3,35%
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 7,85x
EV / Sales2021 7,02x
Capitalization 99 755 M
Chart TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Duration : Period :
Texas Instruments Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 123,96  $
Last Close Price 106,84  $
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard K. Templeton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rafael R. Lizardi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Ellen L. Barker Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ahmad S. Bahai Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Carrie Smith Cox Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.06%106 020
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.30%264 112
INTEL CORPORATION-1.12%258 372
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.99%179 042
BROADCOM INC.-18.27%106 297
QUALCOMM, INC.-15.78%87 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group