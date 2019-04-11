Texas Instruments : recognizes 11 suppliers for excellence

DALLAS, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleven companies have been recognized by Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) as winners of its annual Supplier Excellence Award (SEA). As the company's highest level of supplier recognition, the award highlights suppliers who have excelled in conducting business ethically while providing outstanding products, service and support that meets or exceeds expectations for quality, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and cost. The 11 winners are an elite group selected from more than 11,000 suppliers.

"At TI, our customers depend on us to deliver differentiated, quality products, and we expect these same levels of innovation and commitment from our suppliers," said Rob Simpson, vice president of TI Worldwide Procurement and Logistics. "The Supplier Excellence Award winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to delivering the products and services we need at the performance we expect."

The 11 SEA recipients, along with the products or services they provide to TI, are:

Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corporation – Chemicals

Concentrix Daksh Services India Pvt Ltd – IT Services

JiangYin ChangDian Advanced Packaging Co., LTD. – Bump & WCSP subcon

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation – Sputtering targets

MCC – Advertising agency

Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd. – Tape substrate

SPT- Small Precision Tools – Semiconductor bonding tools

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo – Developer/photoresist

TOKYO SEIMITSU CO., LTD. – Wafer saw/laser saw

Toppan Photomasks, Inc. – Photomasks/reticles

Vigilant Global Trade Services, LLC – Trade compliance services

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company that develops analog integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded processors. By employing the world's brightest minds, TI creates innovations that shape the future of technology. TI is helping approximately 100,000 customers transform the future, today. Learn more at www.ti.com .

