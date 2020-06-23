Texas Instruments : recognizes 17 suppliers for excellence

DALLAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) recognizes 17 companies as winners of its 2019 Supplier Excellence Award (SEA). As the company's highest level of supplier recognition, the award highlights suppliers who have excelled in conducting business ethically, while providing outstanding products, service and support. The 17 winners are an elite group selected from more than 12,000 suppliers that exceed TI's expectations for quality, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and cost.

"Supplier relationships are critical to our success and have enabled TI to produce compelling products and meet the needs of our customers," said Rob Simpson, vice president of TI Worldwide Procurement and Logistics. "When we are successful, our employees, customers, communities and shareholders all win. We look to these Supplier Excellence Award winners to help us serve our customers, achieve our priorities, and ultimately become a company that we are personally proud to be a part of and one we would want as our neighbor."

The 17 SEA recipients, along with the products or services they provide to TI, are:

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering – Substrates

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. – EDA and IP

Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd – Leadframes

Edwards Vacuum LLC – Pumps and onsite service

Jianyin Changdian Advanced Packaging Co., LTD – Bump & WCSP subcon

Materion Advanced Materials – Sputtering targets

MBG CONSULTING INC – Lease payments and administration

MK Electron Co., Ltd. – Bonding wire and solder materials

PRISM Response – Decontamination and emergency response

SILTRONIC – Silicon wafers

SRM Integration (M) Sdn Bhd – Test handler equipment

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – Foundry services

Thermo Fisher Scientific – Cleanroom consumable services

Tokyo Electron Limited – Wafer fab equipment

TOWA CORPORATION – Assembly mold equipment

Versum Materials – Chemicals and gases

United Microelectronics Corporation – Foundry services

About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.ti.com.

