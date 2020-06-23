Texas Instruments : recognizes 17 suppliers for excellence

DALLAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) recognizes 17 companies as winners of its 2019 Supplier Excellence Award (SEA). As the company's highest level of supplier recognition, the award highlights suppliers who have excelled in conducting business ethically, while providing outstanding products, service and support. The 17 winners are an elite group selected from more than 12,000 suppliers that exceed TI's expectations for quality, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply and cost.
"Supplier relationships are critical to our success and have enabled TI to produce compelling products and meet the needs of our customers," said Rob Simpson, vice president of TI Worldwide Procurement and Logistics. "When we are successful, our employees, customers, communities and shareholders all win. We look to these Supplier Excellence Award winners to help us serve our customers, achieve our priorities, and ultimately become a company that we are personally proud to be a part of and one we would want as our neighbor."
The 17 SEA recipients, along with the products or services they provide to TI, are:
- Advanced Semiconductor Engineering – Substrates
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. – EDA and IP
- Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd – Leadframes
- Edwards Vacuum LLC – Pumps and onsite service
- Jianyin Changdian Advanced Packaging Co., LTD – Bump & WCSP subcon
- Materion Advanced Materials – Sputtering targets
- MBG CONSULTING INC – Lease payments and administration
- MK Electron Co., Ltd. – Bonding wire and solder materials
- PRISM Response – Decontamination and emergency response
- SILTRONIC – Silicon wafers
- SRM Integration (M) Sdn Bhd – Test handler equipment
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – Foundry services
- Thermo Fisher Scientific – Cleanroom consumable services
- Tokyo Electron Limited – Wafer fab equipment
- TOWA CORPORATION – Assembly mold equipment
- Versum Materials – Chemicals and gases
- United Microelectronics Corporation – Foundry services
About Texas Instruments
From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology. Learn more at www.ti.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-recognizes-17-suppliers-for-excellence-301082118.html
SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated