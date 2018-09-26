Texas Instruments : sanchez, robert e
09/26/2018 | 01:46am CEST
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * SANCHEZ ROBERT E
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC [ TXN ]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) __ X __ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
12500 TI BOULEVARD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction
(MM/DD/YYYY)
DALLAS, TX 75234
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _
X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Common Stock
16316
D
Stock Units
(1)
9/21/2018
A
195.87
(2)
(2)
Common Stock
195.87
$108.49
8589.82
D
(1)
Security converts to common stock on a one-for-one basis.
(2)
Stock units credited under the Texas Instruments 2018 Director Compensation Plan, to be settled in common stock of the Issuer following the reporting person's termination of service as a director of the Issuer. End-of-period holdings include stock units acquired pursuant to the dividend reinvestment provision of the 2018 Plan and the predecessor director compensation plan.
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
SANCHEZ ROBERT E
12500 TI BOULEVARD
DALLAS, TX 75234
X
/s/ Muriel C. McFarling, Attorney in Fact
9/25/2018
Signature of Reporting Person **
Date
