Texas Instruments : to webcast 1Q19 earnings conference call

DALLAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) will webcast its first-quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 23, at 3:30 p.m. Central time. Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI's financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.

You may access the audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

