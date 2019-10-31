Texas Pacific Land Trust : Filed 10/31/2019

UNITED STATES

Item 2.02. Results Of Operations And Financial Condition.





Texas Pacific Land Trust (the "Trust") hereby incorporates by reference the contents of a press release containing a Report of Operations - Unaudited, announcing certain of its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, which was released to the press on October 31, 2019. A copy of the press release including the report of operations is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1

Press release including a Report of Operations - Unaudited of Texas Pacific Land Trust for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

















