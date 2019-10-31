Log in
Texas Pacific Land Trust : Filed 10/31/2019

10/31/2019 | 06:52pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 31, 2019

Commission File Number: 1-737
Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter:
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST

State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization:
NOT APPLICABLE

IRS Employer Identification No.:
75-0279735

Address of principal executive offices:
1700 Pacific Avenue, Suite 2900
Dallas, Texas 75201
Registrant's telephone number, including area code:
214-969-5530
Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report:
Not Applicable
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Sub-shares in Certificates of Proprietary Interest (par value $0.03-1/3 per share) TPL New York Stock Exchange





Item 2.02. Results Of Operations And Financial Condition.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (the "Trust") hereby incorporates by reference the contents of a press release containing a Report of Operations - Unaudited, announcing certain of its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, which was released to the press on October 31, 2019. A copy of the press release including the report of operations is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K.
Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
99.1
Press release including a Report of Operations - Unaudited of Texas Pacific Land Trust for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.




SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Trust has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST Date: October 31, 2019 By: /s/ Robert J. Packer Robert J. Packer General Agent and Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Texas Pacific Land Trust published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 22:51:04 UTC
