Texas Pacific Land Trust : Filed 10/31/2019

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 31, 2019
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST
75-0279735
1700 Pacific Avenue, Suite 2900
Dallas, Texas 75201
214-969-5530
Item 2.02. Results Of Operations And Financial Condition.
Texas Pacific Land Trust (the "Trust") hereby incorporates by reference the contents of a press release containing a Report of Operations - Unaudited, announcing certain of its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, which was released to the press on October 31, 2019. A copy of the press release including the report of operations is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report on Form 8-K.
99.1
Press release including a Report of Operations - Unaudited of Texas Pacific Land Trust for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST Date: October 31, 2019 By: /s/ Robert J. Packer Robert J. Packer General Agent and Chief Financial Officer
