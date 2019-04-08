Texas Pacific Land Trust : Files Definitive Proxy Statement to Elect Four-Star General Donald G. Cook as Trustee

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) (the “Trust”) today filed its
definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”) in support of the election of its highly-qualified
nominee, retired Four-Star U.S. Air Force General Donald “Don” G. Cook,
as Trustee. All votes must be received prior to the closing of polls at
the Special Meeting of the shareholders scheduled for May 22, 2019. The
Trust’s proxy statement will be mailed to all shareholders, along with
the Trust’s BLUE proxy card.
“General Cook has the right experience, knowledge and judgment to help
us continue to successfully execute the Trust’s core strategy and
evaluate changes to the Trust’s corporate governance,” said Trustee
David E. Barry. “We are proud and grateful that General Cook has
accepted our nomination. In addition to his extensive public company
board and corporate governance experience, shareholders will benefit
from his decades of distinguished leadership, including service in
numerous command and high-level staff assignments in the U.S. Air Force
prior to his retirement in 2005 as a four-star general.”
General Cook was selected by the Trustees following a thorough review of
over 15 candidates identified by outside advisors, including Spencer
Stuart, one of the world’s leading global executive and board director
search firms. Following the Trust’s previous nomination of another
candidate with extensive commercial real estate experience to supplement
the existing oil & gas expertise, the Trustees have listened to the
views of shareholders who expressed a desire for a candidate with deep
public company corporate governance experience. In response to
shareholders’ feedback, the Trustees have decided to nominate the highly
decorated General Cook. General Cook has had extensive experience on
multiple public company boards in a range of committee roles, including
on the board of Crane Corporation (where he chairs the nominating and
governance committee) and on the board of Burlington Northern Santa Fe
Railroad prior to its acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway in a $44 billion
transaction. General Cook has also been the Chairman of the San Antonio
chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), a
group recognized as the authority on leading boardroom practices.
Separately, a group of dissident shareholders has nominated an
alternative candidate as Trustee, Mr. Eric Oliver. Prior to nominating
General Cook, the Trustees reached out to the dissident group several
times and offered to find a mutually acceptable candidate to avoid a
costly and distracting proxy contest. Unfortunately, the dissident group
declined the Trust’s offer and responded on Saturday that “Eric [Oliver]
is the only nominee that Horizon, ART-FGT and SoftVest will vote for.”
Trustee John R. Norris III said, “We appreciate the feedback of our
shareholders and have taken their valued input into consideration in
identifying General Cook as our nominee. While we have sought to resolve
this contest, the dissident group has refused to come to the table and
was not even interested in learning the names of potential compromise
candidates.”
In connection with the election, the Trust today launched www.TrustTPL.com,
a new website dedicated to support the election of General Cook. The
site is part of the Trust’s effort to ensure investors have accurate
information about why General Cook is the clear choice as Trustee. The
website will be updated regularly in response to new developments. The
Trust encourages all of its shareholders to review the information
available on the website, which also provides information on how
shareholders can vote their shares.
Shareholder will receive the Trust’s proxy statement along with a BLUE
proxy card in the upcoming days. Shareholders are encouraged to discard
any white proxy card distributed by the dissident group. Shareholders
with any questions should contact the Trust’s proxy solicitors,
MacKenzie Partners at (800) 322-2885 (toll free in the U.S.) or (212)
929-5500. You can also email questions to proxy@mackenziepartners.com.
Stifel is acting as financial advisor, Sidley Austin LLP is acting as
legal counsel and MacKenzie Partners is acting as proxy solicitor to the
Trust.
About General Donald G. “Don” Cook
General Don Cook, 72, is a retired four-star General of the United
States Air Force. General Cook brings to TPL exemplary leadership and
corporate governance skills.
General Cook currently serves on the board of Crane Corporation (since
2005), where he chairs the nominating and governance committee and is a
member of the compensation and the executive committee, and of
Cybernance, Inc. (since 2016). General Cook previously served on the
boards of USAA Federal Savings Bank (from 2007 until 2018), U.S.
Security Associates Inc., a Goldman Sachs portfolio company (from 2011
to 2018), and Hawker Beechcraft Inc. from (2007 to 2014). Moreover,
General Cook served on the board of Burlington Northern Santa Fe
Railroad for almost five years until it was sold to Berkshire Hathaway
in 2010 in a transaction valued at $44 billion. He also consults for
Lockheed Martin Corporation. In addition to his extensive corporate
governance experience, General Cook has been the Chairman of the San
Antonio chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors
(NACD), a group recognized as the authority on leading boardroom
practices.
General Cook had numerous additional command and high-level staff
assignments during his 36-year career with the Air Force and retired as
a four-star General. He commanded the 20th Air Force (the nation’s
nuclear Intercontinental Ballistic Missile force), two space wings, a
flying training wing and Air Combat Command during Sept. 11. General
Cook served as the Chief of the Senate Liaison Office and on the staff
of the House Armed Services Committee in the U.S. House of
Representatives. Prior to his retirement from the Air Force in August
2005, General Cook’s culminating assignment was Commander, Air Education
and Training Command at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas, where he was
responsible for executing the $8 billion annual budget and providing for
the leadership, welfare and oversight of 90,000 military and civilian
personnel in the command. He was twice awarded the Distinguished Service
Medal for exceptional leadership.
General Cook holds a master of business administration (MBA) from
Southern Illinois University, as well as a bachelor’s degree from
Michigan State University. He is active with several civic organizations
in the San Antonio, Texas, community.
About Texas Pacific Land Trust
Texas Pacific Land Trust is one of the largest landowners in the State
of Texas with approximately 900,000 acres of land in West Texas. Texas
Pacific was organized under a Declaration of Trust to receive and hold
title to extensive tracts of land in the State of Texas, previously the
property of the Texas and Pacific Railway Company, and to issue
transferable Certificates of Proprietary Interest pro rata to the
holders of certain debt securities of the Texas and Pacific Railway
Company. Texas Pacific’s trustees are empowered under the Declaration of
Trust to manage the lands with all the powers of an absolute owner.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Texas Pacific has filed its definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A
and form of BLUE proxy card with the SEC in connection with the
solicitation of proxies for the Special Meeting. Texas Pacific, its
trustees and its executive officers are participants in the solicitation
of proxies from holders of Texas Pacific sub-share certificates in
connection with the matters to be considered at the Trust’s upcoming
Special Meeting. Information regarding the names of the Trustees and
executive officers and their respective interests in the Trust by
security holdings or otherwise is set forth in the Texas Pacific’s
definitive proxy statement. HOLDERS OF TEXAS PACIFIC SUB-SHARE
CERTIFICATES ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY
STATEMENT AND BLUE PROXY CARD AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. A
free copy of the Texas Pacific’s definitive proxy statement and other
relevant documents that Texas Pacific files with the SEC may be obtained
through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov
or at Texas Pacific’s website at www.tpltrust.com
as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are
electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release, other
than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” for
purposes of these provisions, including statements regarding Texas
Pacific’s future operations and prospects, the markets for real estate
in the areas in which Texas Pacific owns real estate, applicable zoning
regulations, the markets for oil and gas, production limits on prorated
oil and gas wells authorized by the Railroad Commission of Texas,
expected competitions, management’s intent, beliefs or current
expectations with respect to Texas Pacific’s future financial
performance and other matters. Texas Pacific cautions readers that
various factors could cause its actual financial and operational results
to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements
made from time-to-time in news releases, reports, proxy statements and
other written communications, as well as oral statements made from time
to time by representatives of Texas Pacific. The following factors, as
well as any other cautionary language included in this press release,
provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events beyond our control
that may cause Texas Pacific’s actual results to differ materially from
the expectations Texas Pacific describes in such forward-looking
statements: global economic conditions; market prices of oil and gas;
the demand for water services by operators in the Permian Basin; the
impact of government regulation; the impact of competition; the
continued service of key management personnel; and other risks and
uncertainties disclosed in Texas Pacific’s annual reports on Form 10-K
and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to update
publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect
the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required
to do so by law.
