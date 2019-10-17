Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Textainer Group Holdings Limited    TGH   BMG8766E1093

TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TGH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Textainer : Announces Date for the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) ("Textainer"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, will release third quarter 2019 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Textainer's Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-9039 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8470 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Textainer's Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2019, through November 7, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13694764.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with more than 3.5 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our lease fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale. We sold an average of almost 140,000 containers per year for the last five years to more than 1,500 customers making us one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 500 independent depots worldwide.

Contact Information
Investor Relations
+1 415-658-8333
ir@textainer.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/textainer-announces-date-for-the-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300940780.html

SOURCE Textainer Group Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS L
04:16pTEXTAINER : Announces Date for the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Confe..
PR
09/18TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Planned Dual Listing on the Johanne..
PR
09/03TEXTAINER : Announces Share Repurchase Program
PR
08/06TEXTAINER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/29TEXTAINER : Extends and Reprices its $1.2 Billion Warehouse Facility
PR
07/23TEXTAINER : Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conf..
PR
05/09TEXTAINER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results
PR
04/26TEXTAINER : Announces Date for the First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Confe..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group