Textainer : Hilliard Terry, EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Textainer Group Holdings Limited to Depart and Michael Chan to Be Promoted to EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) (“Textainer”), one of the
world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, today announced that
effective September 30, 2018, Hilliard C. Terry, III, the Company’s
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the
Company to pursue other opportunities outside the industry. At that
time, Michael K. Chan, currently the Company’s Senior Vice President of
Finance, will be promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer.
Mr. Terry joined Textainer in January 2012 as Executive Vice President
and CFO. He previously worked at Agilent Technologies, Inc. as Vice
President and Treasurer. Mr. Chan re-joined Textainer in April 2017 from
Ygrene Energy Fund where he served as CFO and was responsible for
raising nearly $1 billion in capital for the residential and commercial
clean energy lender. Mr. Chan previously was Senior Director of Treasury
and Capital Markets for The Cronos Group, a global intermodal container
leasing company, and he held the CFO position for The Chartres Lodging
Group. Mr. Chan was Textainer’s Corporate Controller from 1994 through
2006. Mr. Chan is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public
Accountants (AICPA).
“I wish to thank Hilliard for his many contributions to Textainer over
the past seven years and wish him the very best in his future
endeavors,” said Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Textainer. “Textainer has greatly benefited from Hilliard’s
extensive public company experience, as well as his strong treasury and
investor relations capabilities especially during the numerous
asset-backed note and bank loan transactions undertaken during his
tenure.”
Mr. Chan returned to Textainer seventeen months ago after gaining
significant experience as CFO and in senior finance roles in several
industries. “Michael’s prior CFO experience coupled with his 12 years of
experience at Textainer earlier in his career and tenure with Cronos,
another leading container lessor, has allowed him to seamlessly
transition back into Textainer over the past year and has prepared him
well for his new CFO role. Over the past year, Michael and Hilliard have
worked together on nearly $3 billion of financing transactions and we
are confident that Hilliard is leaving Textainer in a sound financial
position and with a capable successor in Michael Chan,” said Mr.
Ghesquiere.
About Textainer Group Holdings Limited
Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world’s largest
lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 3.4 million TEU in
our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 300
customers, including all of the world’s leading international shipping
lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight,
dry freight specials, and refrigerated intermodal containers. We also
lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and
are the primary supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer
is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used
containers. In addition to selling older containers from our lease
fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for
trading and resale. We sold an average of more than 130,000 containers
per year for the last five years to more than 1,400 customers making us
one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a
network of 14 offices and more than 500 independent depots worldwide.
