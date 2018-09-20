Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Textmunication Holdgings Inc    

TEXTMUNICATION HOLDGINGS INC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Textmunication Continues Its SMS Integration Push to Health Clubs in North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 07:07pm CEST

PLEASANT HILL, CA, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TXHD), a cloud-based mobile SMS marketing platform provider, continues its Application Programming Interface (API) push in the health and fitness market. Textmunication just completed two APIs for Jonas Fitness on both their i4 and Compete club management and billing platforms. The Compete platform previously had integration on Textmunication’s legacy platform, but the new integration is on Textmunication’s “Smart Automated Software” (SAM) platform. Jonas Fitness has branded their SMS solution as “Engage” powered by Textmunication. CIOReview recognized Textmunication in its ranking of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers of 2018”.


The automation and integration on SAM provides Engage customers the ability to better market their facilities, drive sales and improve recurring payment collection rates. The integration on the i4 platform opens new opportunities to thousands of health, fitness and wellness facilities in the United States. SMS mobile marketing is the most effective method to communicate directly with members in a nonintrusive, FCC compliant text-messaging medium. SMS marketing has a very high open rate, builds brand loyalty, customer engagement and helps to generate new business.

In addition to Jonas Fitness, Textmunication has delivered integrated mobile marketing solutions for leading club management software and billing firms such as ABC Financial, EZFacility, ASF Payment Solutions, Motionsoft, Paramount Acceptance and ClubSystems with several new clients in development. Textmunication now has access to more than 25,000 health clubs in North America with its integrated solution. Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities are planned for later this year on the SAM platform.

Text TXHD to short code 52236 to sign-up for news alerts and announcements via SMS.

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (“TXHD”) is a leading mobile marketing solution provider helping thousands of clients across North America improve engagement, retention, and loyalty with their members. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Textmunication leverages its dynamic SMS software platform delivering robust APIs and integrated mobile marketing solutions in markets such as health and fitness, beauty salons, sporting events, hospitality, entertainment and digital marketing firms. The company’s new software platform named “Smart Automated Messaging” (SAM) - provides a powerful nonintrusive and valued-added engagement tool capable of delivering more than one billion SMS per month. CIOReview Magazine recognized Textmunication as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers” in its annual 2018 edition.

Textmunication offers cutting-edge technology with upcoming solutions such as Rich Communication Services (RCS). Textmunication was chosen as an early adopter of RCS by a​ leading mobile messaging provider which could create a paradigm shift in the text messaging world with rich images, videos, chat box features and multi-media in a single text. Textmunication is also a minority owner of Aspire Consulting Group LLC, a government consulting firm located in the Washington, D.C. area. To learn more about Textmunication, visit our website at www.textmunication.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as they reflect Textmunication Holdings’ current expectations with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described in Textmunication Holdings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and any document referred to in this press release.

Contact:

Wais Asefi, CEO
Textmunication Holdings, Inc.
(800) 677-7003
wais@textmunication.com

textmunication.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXTMUNICATION HOLDGINGS I
07:07pTextmunication Continues Its SMS Integration Push to Health Clubs in North Am..
GL
09/13Textmunication and Aspire Consulting Group LLC Combine on SMS Innovation and ..
GL
09/06Textmunication and EZFacility Launch ‘EZMessaging’ With Access to..
GL
08/16Textmunication Holdings, Inc. Releases Q2 Report And Blueprint For Growth
GL
07/23Textmunication Holdings, Inc. Builds For The Future With RCS
GL
07/17Thomas DiBenedetto Joins Textmunication Holdings, Inc. as Lead Advisor
GL
07/10Thomas DiBenedetto Joins Textmunication Holdings, Inc. as Lead Advisor
GL
07/09TEXTMUNICATION HOLDGINGS INC : Textmunication Holdings, Inc. Builds Through Inve..
AC
06/27TEXTMUNICATION HOLDGINGS : HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis o..
AQ
06/21TEXTMUNICATION HOLDGINGS INC : Textmunication Holdings, Inc. Doubles Its Revenue..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Textmunication Holdings reports Q2 results 
2017Textmunication Holdings reports Q1 results 
Chart TEXTMUNICATION HOLDGINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Textmunication Holdgings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Wais Asefi Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
David Thielen Chief Operating Officer
Nick Miniello Vice President-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTMUNICATION HOLDGINGS INC-60.00%0
WPP GROUP-15.06%18 897
OMNICOM GROUP-5.29%15 477
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.80%14 043
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-24.29%9 790
INTERPUBLIC GROUP10.86%8 581
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.