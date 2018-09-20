Textmunication Continues Its SMS Integration Push to Health Clubs in North America

PLEASANT HILL, CA, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TXHD), a cloud-based mobile SMS marketing platform provider, continues its Application Programming Interface (API) push in the health and fitness market. Textmunication just completed two APIs for Jonas Fitness on both their i4 and Compete club management and billing platforms. The Compete platform previously had integration on Textmunication’s legacy platform, but the new integration is on Textmunication’s “Smart Automated Software” (SAM) platform. Jonas Fitness has branded their SMS solution as “Engage” powered by Textmunication. CIOReview recognized Textmunication in its ranking of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers of 2018”.





The automation and integration on SAM provides Engage customers the ability to better market their facilities, drive sales and improve recurring payment collection rates. The integration on the i4 platform opens new opportunities to thousands of health, fitness and wellness facilities in the United States. SMS mobile marketing is the most effective method to communicate directly with members in a nonintrusive, FCC compliant text-messaging medium. SMS marketing has a very high open rate, builds brand loyalty, customer engagement and helps to generate new business.



In addition to Jonas Fitness, Textmunication has delivered integrated mobile marketing solutions for leading club management software and billing firms such as ABC Financial, EZFacility, ASF Payment Solutions, Motionsoft, Paramount Acceptance and ClubSystems with several new clients in development. Textmunication now has access to more than 25,000 health clubs in North America with its integrated solution. Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities are planned for later this year on the SAM platform.

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (“TXHD”) is a leading mobile marketing solution provider helping thousands of clients across North America improve engagement, retention, and loyalty with their members. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Textmunication leverages its dynamic SMS software platform delivering robust APIs and integrated mobile marketing solutions in markets such as health and fitness, beauty salons, sporting events, hospitality, entertainment and digital marketing firms. The company’s new software platform named “Smart Automated Messaging” (SAM) - provides a powerful nonintrusive and valued-added engagement tool capable of delivering more than one billion SMS per month. CIOReview Magazine recognized Textmunication as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers” in its annual 2018 edition.

Textmunication offers cutting-edge technology with upcoming solutions such as Rich Communication Services (RCS). Textmunication was chosen as an early adopter of RCS by a​ leading mobile messaging provider which could create a paradigm shift in the text messaging world with rich images, videos, chat box features and multi-media in a single text. Textmunication is also a minority owner of Aspire Consulting Group LLC, a government consulting firm located in the Washington, D.C. area. To learn more about Textmunication, visit our website at www.textmunication.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as they reflect Textmunication Holdings’ current expectations with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described in Textmunication Holdings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and any document referred to in this press release.

