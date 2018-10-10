Textmunication Engages Firm to Explore Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market

PLEASANT HILL, CA, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TXHD), a cloud-based mobile SMS marketing platform provider, has signed a consulting agreement to assist the company with a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Textmunication, a fully-reporting company currently trading on the OTC, concluded its stock reorganization on July 9, 2018 by reducing its Outstanding Share structure to less than 4 million shares. Textmunication will work with the consulting firm to address each of the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market and set specific strategies designed to position Textmunication for the uplist.



A listing on the Capital Market exchange could provide Textmunication opportunities for institutional ownership, raising capital and overall liquidity. The Nasdaq Capital Market, formerly the Nasdaq SmallCap Market, focuses on early-stage companies who are looking to raise capital without the heavy listing requirements of certain exchanges. Textmunication must meet all of the criteria of only one of the three listing standards. The three standards of the Nasdaq Capital Market are the Equity Standard, the Market Value of Listed Securities Standard and the Total Assets/Total Revenue Standard.

“We signed with a firm who can guide us through the listing requirements needed to be on the Nasdaq Capital Market”, stated Textmunication CEO Wais Asefi. “Our roadmap to get to this new exchange includes possible M&A, continuing to increase our revenues and developing proprietary technology on our Smart Automated Messaging (SAM) platform”.

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (“TXHD”) is a leading mobile marketing solution provider helping thousands of clients across North America improve engagement, retention and loyalty with their members. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Textmunication leverages its dynamic SMS software platform delivering robust APIs and integrated mobile marketing solutions in markets such as health and fitness, beauty salons, sporting events, hospitality, entertainment and digital marketing firms. The company’s new software platform named “Smart Automated Messaging” (SAM) - provides a powerful nonintrusive and valued-added engagement tool capable of delivering more than one billion SMS per month. CIOReview Magazine recognized Textmunication as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers” in its annual 2018 edition. Textmunication offers cutting-edge technology with upcoming solutions such as Rich Communication Services (RCS). Textmunication was chosen as an early adopter of RCS by a​ leading mobile messaging provider which could create a paradigm shift in the text messaging world with rich images, videos, chat box features and multi-media in a single text. Textmunication is also minority owner of Aspire Consulting Group LLC, a government consulting firm located in the Washington, D.C. area. To learn more about Textmunication, visit our website at www.textmunication.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as they reflect Textmunication Holdings’ current expectations with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described in Textmunication Holdings’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and any document referred to in this press release.

Contact: Wais Asefi, CEO Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (800) 677-7003 wais@textmunication.com