Textmunication and Aspire Consulting Group LLC Combine on SMS Innovation and Delivery

PLEASANT HILL, CA, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TXHD), a cloud-based mobile SMS marketing platform provider, and Aspire Consulting Group LLC (“Aspire”), an IT Services consulting firm, have developed a Short Message Service (SMS) end-to-end solution for government agencies, universities and military bases. Aspire is minority-owned by Textmunication and offers IT Services consulting to commercial, federal and state agencies. The combined SMS package provides an integrated mobile offering for government agencies, universities and military bases to engage directly with members.

Aspire and Textmunication were just awarded an SMS contract by Robins Air Force Base located near Warner Robins, Georgia. Aspire will provide the overall solution as part of its technology division utilizing the Textmunication SMS “Smart Automated Messaging” (SAM) platform. Aspire will open its network in the government sector and propose advanced communication solutions with Textmunication. Both companies have targeted several new government and educational mobile marketing opportunities with a focus on innovation, cost effectiveness and delivery.



SMS mobile marketing is the most effective method to communicate directly with opted-in members in a nonintrusive, FCC compliant text-messaging medium. SMS marketing has a very high open rate, builds loyalty, customer engagement and helps generate new business. Textmunication and Aspire’s SMS solution will be built on the SAM platform and implemented by Aspire’s delivery team.

"When we decided to partner with Aspire for government contracting opportunities, we envisioned a relationship where both sides could leverage our core capabilities", stated Wais Asefi, Chief Executive Officer of Textmunication. "This technology collaboration with Aspire provides SMS mobile marketing opportunities to the government and educational sectors providing an advanced communication platform with world-class delivery”.

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (“TXHD”) is a leading mobile marketing solution provider helping thousands of clients across North America improve engagement, retention, and loyalty with their members. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Textmunication leverages its dynamic SMS software platform delivering robust APIs and integrated mobile marketing solutions in markets such as health and fitness, beauty salons, sporting events, hospitality, entertainment and digital marketing firms. The company’s new software platform named “Smart Automated Messaging” (SAM) - provides a powerful nonintrusive and valued-added engagement tool capable of delivering more than one billion SMS per month. CIOReview Magazine recognized Textmunication as one of the “Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers” in its annual 2018 edition.

Textmunication offers cutting-edge technology with upcoming solutions such as Rich Communication Services (RCS). Textmunication was chosen as an early adopter of RCS by a​ leading mobile messaging provider which could create a paradigm shift in the text messaging world with rich images, videos, chat box features and multi-media in a single text. Textmunication is also a minority owner of Aspire Consulting Group LLC, a government consulting firm located in the Washington, D.C. area. To learn more about Textmunication, visit our website at www.textmunication.com

About Aspire Consulting Group LLC

Aspire Consulting Group LLC, a Maryland-based IT Services firm with offices in Gaithersburg, Maryland and a West Coast presence in Pleasant Hill, California, specializes in innovative IT solutions for federal and state governments. Aspire delivers cutting-edge solutions with purpose, sound judgement, vision and investment value. We team with global leaders leveraging our core competencies in Cyber Security, Systems Integration, Cloud Migration, Software Development, Systems Lifecycle Management, Health IT and Business Process Reengineering.

Aspire advances each customer's success by delivering truly unique and scalable best value solutions. Aspire is a verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs - Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE). Aspire is active with the Maryland Small Business Reserve (SBR) program and has great understanding of the Maryland government. Several System Integrators have chosen Aspire as strategic partners due to our flexible approach, competitive business model and ability to secure quality resources on mission-critical programs.

