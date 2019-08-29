Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Textron, Inc. Investors (TXT)

08/29/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Textron, Inc. (“Textron” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TXT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On October 18, 2018, Textron reported weak third quarter 2018 earnings and cut its full-year 2018 forecast, citing large discounts used to clear out old inventory from Arctic Cat Inc., which Textron acquired in March 2017.

On this news, Textron’s stock price fell $7.29 per share, or 11.25%, to close at $57.49 per share on October 18, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Textron securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
