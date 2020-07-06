Textron : Aviation Special Missions receives order for two Beechcraft King Air 350C aircraft for the Ministry of Health of Greece

WICHITA, Kan. (July 6, 2020) - Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, was awarded a contract by Sundt Air for two Beechcraft King Air 350C turboprop aircraft to support air ambulance and medevac missions throughout Greece.

The Athens-based aircraft will be owned by the country's Ministry of Health, with the Hellenic Air Force overseeing maintenance and operation in support of disaster relief, medical rescue, inter-hospital transfer and repatriation to mainland health care services. Medical staff from the National Centers for Emergency Care will administer medical care to patients aboard the aircraft.

'The King Air 350 aircraft combines proven performance with innovative cockpit technology and an easily accessible cabin, making it an ideal medevac platform for the Ministry of Health of Greece,' said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation. 'With the turboprop's impressive short-field capabilities and custom-built medical interior, the Ministry of Health and its operating partners will be able to serve an enduring mission throughout Greece.'

The ministry's King Air 350C aircraft is equipped with a cargo door and a Spectrum Aeromed dual stretcher system, which includes redesigned stretchers to accommodate bariatric patients and incubators raised by electrically powered loading devices. Additionally, medical cabinets, on-board oxygen with overhead lighting and equipment mounts, stowaway tables and adjustable seats provide an easy-to-sanitize, comfortable work environment for the medical staff and passengers.

To enhance the aircraft's low fixed costs of operation, the Ministry of Health of Greece also utilized Textron Aviation's ProAdvantage program which covers maintenance costs for a predictable hourly rate.

The King Air 350C aircraft is a version of the King Air 350i twin-engine turboprop aircraft configured with an optional cargo door, resulting in enhanced mission flexibility. Two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-60A turboprop engines with Hartzell four-blade propellers power the King Air 350C, and a fully integrated Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion digital avionics suite provides pilot(s) with state-of-the-art touchscreen controls.

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company's aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special missions operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are preferred for air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.

