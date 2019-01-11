Textron : Aviation announces enhanced flight deck features coming to Cessna and Beechcraft piston lineup

WICHITA, Kan. (Jan. 11, 2018) - Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced enhanced flight deck capabilities for new production Cessna and Beechcraft piston platforms. The features include new standard and optional equipment as part of Garmin's G1000 NXi next-generation integrated flight deck, which provides pilots with enhanced control and connectivity in the cockpit.

'Today, new and experienced pilots alike continue to rely on our renowned Cessna and Beechcraft pistons to experience the joy of flight firsthand,' said Christopher Crow, vice president, Piston Sales. 'We're thrilled to once again elevate the capabilities of these aircraft and connect the next generation of aviators with the latest technology and equipment needed to fly with added confidence, ease and control.'

New equipment includes the latest Garmin GMA 1360 audio panel with enhanced audio capabilities and Bluetooth audio link to pair portable electronic devices to the flight deck.

Other equipment includes the GFC 700 Autopilot with Enhanced Automatic Flight Control System (E-AFCS), now standard on 2019 production Cessna Skylane, Cessna Turbo Stationair HD, Beechcraft Bonanza G36 and Beechcraft Baron G58 pistons, and optional on the Cessna Skyhawk. With E-AFCS, pilots benefit from a lineup of automated features designed to help maintain an optimal flight envelope, while enhancing situational awareness. The added features include Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP) with auto-level functionality, Underspeed Protection (USP) and Coupled Go-Around.

Factory-new Baron G58 aircraft are also equipped with Garmin's new GWX 75 Doppler weather radar, which provides pilots with onboard weather information, and allows operators to customize the weather picture on each individual display in the cockpit. When used with optional turbulence detection and ground suppression technology, the radar enables Baron pilots to more easily navigate around challenging weather.

Other optional features for all Cessna and Beechcraft pistons include Garmin GSR 56 Iridium satellite receiver, which provides near worldwide access to downlink weather services and allows pilots to make voice calls and send text messages. A subscription service is available through Garmin and can be customized based on need.

About Textron Aviation Inc.

Textron Aviation Inc. is the leading general aviation authority and home to the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands, which account for more than half of all general aviation aircraft flying. The Textron Aviation brands represent unrivaled innovation, performance and leadership in the industry, and offer an unmatched value proposition rooted in the total ownership experience. Leveraging unparalleled speed-to-market, Textron Aviation provides the most versatile and comprehensive business and general aviation product portfolio in the world through five principal lines of business: business jets, general aviation and special mission turboprop aircraft, high performance piston aircraft, military trainer and defense aircraft and a complete global customer service organization. Textron Aviation has delivered more than 250,000 aircraft in over 143 countries. Its broad range of products include such best-selling aircraft as Citation business jets, King Air and Caravan turboprops and T-6 military trainer aircraft, all of which are backed by the industry's most capable global service network. For more information, visit www.txtav.com

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Textron Off Road, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

