Textron : Aviation invites aerobatic pilot Sean Tucker to speak at customer event

WICHITA, Kan. (April 15, 2019) - Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced it will welcome former aerobatic pilot Sean D. Tucker as the keynote speaker to headline its 2019 Customer Conference, scheduled April 29 - May 1 in Wichita. The customer-focused event combines important technical updates, industry news and exclusive networking opportunities for owners and operators of Textron Aviation's extensive product lineup, including Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker aircraft.

'The Textron Aviation Customer Conference is an exciting opportunity for owners to ask questions, learn more about their aircraft, and hear from industry legends like Sean Tucker,' said Kriya Shortt, Textron Aviation senior vice president, Global Customer Support. 'It's a pleasure to host our customers for a mix of education and fun, and it's also a chance for us to learn more about their needs and wants so that we can better serve them in the future.'

Tucker has been delighting airshow audiences since he first took to the skies as an aerobatic pilot in 1976. Since then, he has flown more than 1,600 performances at more than 575 airshows, in front of more than 155 million fans. He has been called the 'Ambassador of Aerobatics' by the National Aviation Hall of Fame, and he was selected as one of 25 Living Legends of Flight by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in 2003.

The 2019 Customer Conference agenda will feature a mix of technical and industry topics, alongside social and entertainment activities. In addition to a keynote by Tucker, attendees will have the chance to hear about trends and challenges for flight department operations, review 2018 air safety investigations, learn how to analyze the data recorded on AReS II devices, and receive program and supplier updates. The 2019 agenda will also feature a uniquely Kansas outdoor sportsman day, a hangar social for mingling alongside Textron Aviation products and enthusiasts, and tours of Textron Aviation facilities.

Owners of Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker aircraft can register for the 2019 Customer Conference online at www.customerconf.com. The conference is free to owners and primary operators of Textron Aviation products, but a limited number of spots are available. Attendees must register in advance to save their place.

