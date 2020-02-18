Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Textron    TXT

TEXTRON

(TXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Textron : Aviation names four Cessna Pilot Centers as 2020 Top Hawks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:40pm EST

WICHITA, Kan. (Feb.18, 2020) - Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today named four Cessna Pilot Centers (CPC) to its 2020 Top Hawk program that partners the world's leading training aircraft with top pilot training programs around the country, promoting general aviation and encouraging young people to pursue aviation as a career. The 2020 Top Hawk participants are Academy of Aviation,Atlas Aviation,JA Flight Servicesand Snohomish Flying Service.

As a Top Hawk participant, each CPC receives a factory-new, custom-branded Cessna Skyhawk to use for the duration of the program for student pilot training and to promote pilot training at air shows, aviation contests and recruiting events. This is the first year that CPCs have been selected for the Top Hawk program. The company began deliveries of the aircraft to this year's selected participants in February.

'The Cessna Pilot Centers are general aviation ambassadors and make a significant contribution in impassioning and training the next generation of pilots,' said Chris Crow, vice president, Textron Aviation Piston Sales. 'CPCs are a natural extension of the Top Hawk program and are uniquely positioned to offer students access to both a proven flight training curriculum and the Cessna Skyhawk, the world's most popular single-engine training aircraft.'

Throughout the past five years, Textron Aviation has provided 22 Cessna Skyhawks to participating Top Hawk schools around the country, training nearly 1,000 students to help fill the pipeline of skilled aviators.

The Cessna Skyhawk platform is the world standard for pilot training and is renowned for offering the best combination of modern features, including the leading Garmin G1000 NXi avionics system with wireless connectivity, a standard angle-of-attack display system, and proven dependability. More Skyhawks have been delivered to customers around the world than any other type of aircraft, with more than 45,000 delivered.

###

ABOUT TEXTRON AVIATION INC.

Textron Aviation Inc. is the leading general aviation authority and home to the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands, which account for more than half of all general aviation aircraft flying. The Textron Aviation brands represent unrivaled innovation, performance and leadership in the industry, and offer an unmatched value proposition rooted in the total ownership experience. Leveraging unparalleled speed-to-market, Textron Aviation provides the most versatile and comprehensive business and general aviation product portfolio in the world through five principal lines of business: business jets, general aviation and special mission turboprop aircraft, high performance piston aircraft, military trainer and defense aircraft and a complete global customer service organization. Textron Aviation has delivered more than 250,000 aircraft in over 170 countries. Its broad range of products include such best-selling aircraft as Citation business jets, King Air and Caravan turboprops and T-6 military trainer aircraft, all of which are backed by the industry's most capable global service network. For more information, visit www.txtav.com

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 21:38:35 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TEXTRON
04:40pTEXTRON : Aviation names four Cessna Pilot Centers as 2020 Top Hawks
PU
11:07aTEXTRON : Australian Defence Capability Analysis Project LAND 4503 - ARH Replace..
AQ
02/17Alstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/16Alstom Reaches Preliminary Deal to Buy Bombardier Train Unit -- Update
DJ
02/13Bell Teams Up with Sumitomo Corporation and Japan Airlines to Explore Air Mob..
AQ
02/13TEXTRON : Simrik Air Orders First Two Bell 505 Helicopters in Nepal
AQ
02/13TEXTRON : Bell Boeing Host First Reveal Ceremony for CMV-22B Osprey
AQ
02/13Japan Airlines and Sumitomo Corporation Sign Agreement to Develop the Air Mob..
AQ
02/11TEXTRON : Bell Boeing Host First Reveal Ceremony For CMV-22B Osprey
PU
02/11TEXTRON : Bell Teams Up with Sumitomo Corporation and Japan Airlines to Explore ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 044 M
EBIT 2020 1 155 M
Net income 2020 806 M
Debt 2020 2 102 M
Yield 2020 0,17%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 10 975 M
Chart TEXTRON
Duration : Period :
Textron Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 53,92  $
Last Close Price 48,08  $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly A. Mackenroth Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
Lawrence K. Fish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTRON7.80%10 975
BOEING COMPANY (THE)4.52%191 748
AIRBUS SE0.38%111 067
DASSAULT AVIATION-7.61%9 736
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 774
AVICOPTER PLC-12.18%3 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group