Textron : Bell Autonomous Pod Transport 70 Wins Popular Science “Best of What's New in Aerospace” Award

Fort Worth, Texas (Dec. 3, 2019) - Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announces that Popular Science recognizedthe Bell Autonomous Pod Transport (APT) 70 with a Best of What's New Award in the Aerospace category for 2019. In 2018, Bell received a Best of What's New Award in the Aerospace category for its Bell V-280 Valor Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstrator. This continued recognition validates Bell's commitment to technology advancement and innovation in the aerospace industry.

'The Best of What's New is our celebration of the most impactful and exciting innovations of the year,' says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Joe Brown. 'This expertly vetted collection lays the groundwork for a healthier, safer, and awe-inspiring future-in our homes, cities, outer space, and everywhere in between. We're proud to bring you the Best of What's New 2019.'

APT 70 is part of the eVTOL family of vehicles Bell is developing, capable of rotation and translation in flight to achieve high speeds and long-range flight. APT's diverse mission capabilities allow it to serve many industries while keeping operations simple, efficient and fast. The vehicle's true multi-copter payload capability with fixed wing speed and endurance enables the customer to save time, going faster, longer.

'The team continues to develop innovative technology to meet the transportation needs of the future,' said Scott Drennan, vice president, Innovation. 'We are honored to be recognized by a leading industry voice like Popular Science, confirming the team's hard work and dedication to advancing technology and expanding the scope of vertical lift.'

Bell announced the successful first autonomous flight of the APT 70 in August and recently carried 60lb payload with plans to expand to the maximum payload of 70lbs. The Bell team continues to develop technologies and expand the envelope to prepare the vehicle for entry into market.

To learn more, follow our progress on Bell's social channels or visit us at bell.co/APT.

ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 80 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight - and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of on-demand mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas - as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., - we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

