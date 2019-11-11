Textron : Businesses Display Innovative and Diverse Product Lineup at Dubai Airshow

Bell Textron Inc., Textron Systems, Textron Aviation Inc. and Textron Aviation Defense LLC, all businesses of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT), will display a vast product portfolio of commercial and military aircraft at the Dubai Airshow—one of the world’s largest and most important aerospace events. The show takes place November 17-21 at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site. Textron will be displaying at Pavilion S12 and Chalet A43-45.

“Military and commercial customers attending this show can discover that our jet and turboprop aircraft, helicopter and unmanned aircraft offerings in the Middle East are designed to meet their general aviation and special mission needs. Our high-performing aircraft feature advanced technologies designed to meet future demands,” says Scott Donnelly, Textron’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to demonstrating the depth and breadth of our aircraft’s advanced capabilities to show attendees.”

Bell

Since the company’s beginning in 1935, Bell has set the pace for the helicopter industry, expanding the scope of vertical lift. Bell was the first to obtain commercial certification for a helicopter nearly 60 years ago – and since then, has delivered thousands of innovative aircraft to customers around the world. When it comes to developing solutions for urban air mobility or producing life-saving commercial and military aircraft, Bell has the innovative minds and the relentless drive to revolutionize search and rescue operations, business travel and vertical takeoff and lift. And we are just getting started.

Discover these next-generation aircraft on static display during Dubai Air Show this year:

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X light single engine helicopter is the ideal military trainer aircraft and offers incredible value unlike any other helicopter in its class. With more than 200 delivered around the world, it is designed to be easier and safer to fly thanks to its superior standard equipment and state-of-the-art Garmin 1000H TM glass cockpit.

With over 400,000 hours on the global fleet, the Bell 429 is designed with the future in mind, enhancing occupant safety, with the adaptability to remain at the forefront as mission requirements evolve. The Bell 429 has been chosen by police forces, air medical teams and militaries around the world for time-sensitive missions.

The Bell 525 Relentlessfull-scale mock-up outfitted with Mecaer Aviation’s luxurious MAGnificent interior will be on static display this year. The aircraft offers customers a general leap forward, bringing new technological advances designed to benefit operators and increase safety standards of the industry. The 525 is expected to be the first commercial aircraft certified with Fly-By-Wire technology which is designed to greatly increase safety through reduced pilot workload and enhanced situational awareness.

Bell is creating a new era of flight to solve societal, business and, particularly, mobility challenges now and in the future. In January, Bell revealed a part of our vision of the solution, a next-generation aircraft – the Bell Nexus. Bell executives will be onsite to discuss our On-Demand Mobility initiatives and how we are creating new concepts of mobility to make the transportation of people and goods more efficient and effective.

Textron Aviation

For nearly 100 years, Textron Aviation brands have represented unrivaled innovation, performance and leadership in the general aviation industry. During the Dubai Air Show, Textron Aviation and Textron Aviation Defense will highlight their commercial, defense and special mission capabilities and exhibit an array of high-performance aircraft within the static display.

The Cessna Citation Latitude—the most delivered Cessna Citation model in the midsize category three years in a row—adds intelligent innovation, class-leading performance, a spacious cabin and standard equipment that steps above midsize expectations. Since the inaugural flight of the first Citation jet in 1969, the renowned family of business jets has continuously evolved to lead the market in design, performance and service. Today, more than 7,500 Citation jets have been delivered to customers around the world – nearly double its nearest competitor. The Latitude is also available in full air ambulance and flight inspection configurations.

The Cessna Grand Caravan EX—2018’s most popular turbine model—features the freedom to reconfigure to meet changing demands and empowers operators to meet diverse surveillance mission requirements. External mounting provisions enable use of advanced electro optical/ infrared (EO/IR) systems that transmit imaging to cabin mission computers and available cockpit repeaters. Intelligence is shared in real time via tactical radio and satellite downlink.

The Cessna Grand Caravan EX—equipped with Wipaire’s Wipline 8750 floats—is transformed into a versatile amphibious aircraft, enabling it to accommodate more complex flight operations in a wide range of environments. Powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-140 867-horsepower turbine powerplant, the aircraft is easy and economical to maintain and delivers remarkable dispatch reliability. Featuring the newly enhanced Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite, the aircraft can fly for more than 800 nautical miles (1,482 kilometers) at speeds in excess of 160 knots (296 kilometers/hour). As the largest single-engine amphibious aircraft on the market, the Grand Caravan EX can accommodate seating for two pilots and up to nine passengers in a first-class interior configuration.

Textron Systems

Textron Systems is exhibiting its Aerosonde HQ Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). Built on the success of the mature Aerosonde system, which logs thousands of flight hours around the world every month, the Aerosonde HQ is a small, runway-independent system that utilizes hybrid-quadrotor technology to deliver vertical takeoff and landing. This system was recently selected to participate in Phase 1 of the U.S. Army’s Future Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System program.

The Aerosonde HQ system is just one part of Textron Systems’ broader, multi-mission UAS portfolio. For mission sets that demand greater size, weight and power, Textron Systems offers multiple Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System variants. Together, Textron Systems’ UAS have delivered more than one million combined hours of flight operations, most of which occurred during combat operations. The business further supports its customers with UAS training, mission support and modernization.

