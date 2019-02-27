Textron : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) today declared a
quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.
All dividends will be paid on April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as
of March 15, 2019.
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global
network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to
provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is
known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna,
Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat,
Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information
visit: www.textron.com
