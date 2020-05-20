Log in
Textron : E-Z-GO® Donates Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady Themed Custom Golf Cars to Help COVID-19 Relief

05/20/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

Cars will be used during 'Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity'

AUGUSTA, Ga. - E-Z-GO is proud to be the ride of choice for golf icons Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson and football legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady during 'Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity' on Sunday, May 24. Two of the celebrity vehicles will be auctioned following the match, and the proceeds will be gifted to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

E-Z-GO vehicles are designed and manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company.

'The game of golf has brought people together for centuries,' said Michael R. Parkhurst, Vice President, Golf for Textron Specialized Vehicles. 'Right now, many need the familiar sense of friendly rivalry and community. This is a fun, safe and entertaining way to bring the sport into homes.'

Woods, Mickelson, Manning and Brady will each ride in a tailored E-Z-GO Freedom® RXV® ELiTE™ car while playing the 18-hole course at Medalist Golf Club. Woods' and Mickelson's cars will be auctioned during the All In Challenge and bidding will close at the end of the match.

Fundraising efforts from 'Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity' will support various non-profit agencies such as the American Red Cross, Save Small Business and DirectRelief.org - all are working in various capacities to help communities and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

'At their core, E-Z-GO vehicles promote connection, helping people make the most out of simple, everyday activities,' said John Collins, TSV Vice President, Personal Transportation Vehicles. 'In an E-Z-GO, you can really experience your neighborhood or nature, without any barriers between you and the world around you. That's something many of us are looking for these days.'

E-Z-GO is known for paving the way in golf-car technology. The ELiTE lithium vehicles used by the players in 'The Match' use Samsung SDI lithium battery technology, which is environmentally friendly, maintenance-free and comes with an 8-year warranty for personal use.

For anyone who doesn't win one of these coveted custom golf cars in the auction, E-Z-GO's new Dealer to Driveway program provides the ability to customize a ride, find the nearest dealer and apply for financing from the comfort and safety of home. When the vehicle is built, it will be delivered to the new owner's driveway.

'Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity' will air on Turner Sports (this includes TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN); visit pgatour.com for more information. Learn more about ELiTE technology and customize a new golf car by visiting ezgo.com.

About E-Z-GO

E-Z-GO is an iconic, world-renowned brand in golf cars and personal transportation vehicles. Products sold under the E-Z-GO brand include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars, Freedom® RXV, Freedom TXT and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles. Known for innovation in electric-vehicle technology, E-Z-GO's newest offerings include the ELiTE series of lithium-ion powered golf cars and PTVs, and the company's exclusive 72-volt AC electric powertrain found in its latest Express series vehicles. Founded in 1954 in Augusta, Ga., E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company's Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

About Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, ATVS, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under the E-Z-GO®, Arctic Cat®, Cushman®, Jacobsen®, Ransomes®, TUG™, Douglas™, Premier™ and Safeaero™ brands; Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

# # #

Media Contact:

Brandon Haddock
Director, Communications
706.772.5931
bhaddock@textron.com

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 21:13:00 UTC
